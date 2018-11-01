The Brady Bunch Cast Reunites for HGTV's New Series A Very Brady Renovation

The Brady Bunch is back together. The surviving cast members of the iconic TV family—Maureen McCormick, Barry Williams, Eve Plumb, Christopher Knight, Susan Olsen and Mike Lookinland—reunited for the first time in nearly 15 years to kick off HGTV's newest series, A Very Brady Renovation.

The TV siblings joined Property Brothers stars Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott, Mina Starsiak and Karen E Laine of Good Bones, siblings Leanne and Steve Ford of Restored by the Fords, Hidden Potential's Jasmine Roth and Lara Spencer of Flea Market Flip for an on-camera walk-through of the home. HGTV snapped up the house in a bidding war with Lance Bass of all people. The house was used for exteriors on the beloved sitcom and is renovating it on camera, which is being described by the network as "one of the biggest programming events that HGTV has ever undertaken."