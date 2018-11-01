The Brady Bunch Cast Reunites for HGTV's New Series A Very Brady Renovation

HGTV
by Chris Harnick | Thu., Nov. 1, 2018 11:26 AM
HGTV
The Brady Bunch is back together. The surviving cast members of the iconic TV family—Maureen McCormick, Barry Williams, Eve Plumb, Christopher Knight, Susan Olsen and Mike Lookinland—reunited for the first time in nearly 15 years to kick off HGTV's newest series, A Very Brady Renovation.
The TV siblings joined Property Brothers stars Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott, Mina Starsiak and Karen E Laine of Good Bones, siblings Leanne and Steve Ford of Restored by the Fords, Hidden Potential's Jasmine Roth and Lara Spencer of Flea Market Flip for an on-camera walk-through of the home. HGTV snapped up the house in a bidding war with Lance Bass of all people. The house was used for exteriors on the beloved sitcom and is renovating it on camera, which is being described by the network as "one of the biggest programming events that HGTV has ever undertaken."
The interior of the house will be renovated for nostalgia to the 1970s styles.
Expect more celebrity guests when the show premieres in September 2019.
"What's so exciting about this project is that we are creating one of the most iconic homes from many of our viewers' childhoods," Loren Ruch, senior vice president of programming and partnerships at HGTV said in a statement, "It will be the first time in history that the house from all of our memories will be created in a real brick and mortar location. It is certain to be a trip down memory lane."
HGTV plans to add 2,000 square feet to the home's original footprint and says it will "stay true to the spirit of the Brady Bunch family home that everyone loves and remembers." "From the unforgettable signature wood-paneled living room with floating staircase to the orange and green kitchen and the kids' Jack-and-Jill bathroom, The Brady Bunch house will forever hold a special place in television history and American pop culture," HGTV said in a release.
The cast of The Brady Bunch also included the late Florence Henderson as mom Carol, Ann B. Davis as trusty housekeeper Alice and Robert Reed as patriarch Mike. The cast has reunited several times throughout the years, including for TV shows like The Bradys, but this is the first time in years all six TV siblings—Marcia, Greg, Jan, Peter, Cindy and Bobby—have come together. Rumors of animosity between cast mates have swirled for years, perpetuated by incomplete reunions. But, here they are together. Wouldn't Carol and Mike Brady be proud?
HGTV's Brady renovation series premieres September 2019.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available for our International audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?