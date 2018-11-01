Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Pics From Last Halloween

Kylie Jenner gave fans a bit of a flashback on Wednesday after she shared never-before-seen pregnancy footage from last Halloween.

As followers may recall, Kylie gave Instagram users a glimpse of her costume last year by posting a video of her hanging out with her BFF, Jordyn Woods. The Kylie Cosmetics head wore a white ensemble and frosty makeup in the sneak peek while Woods donned red hair and a red costume. However, the video was merely a closeup of the besties, so fans never got to see the full look or fully identify their costumes. Kylie's only clues were the background music and video's caption, which simply stated "fire & ice."

Fast-forward a year and the mystery has finally been solved. Kylie's throwback video—dated Oct. 29, 2017—showed her sporting giant angel wings, a white mini dress—and a big baby bump. Of course, fans now know her daughter, Stormi Webster was born just three months later.

"Throwback to last year cooking Stormi," Kylie captioned an image.

As for Woods, she dressed up as a devil.