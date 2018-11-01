A History of Justin Bieber's Hair Changes: The Dreads, the Dye Jobs and the Mustache

It's the end of an era.

Have you heard Justin Bieber doesn't know how to eat a burrito cut his hair? That's a rhetorical question, as we all heard that collective sigh of relief when the 24-year-old revealed on his Instagram Stories that he shaved off his long, luscious locks, returning to the buzz cut he sported a few years back. Fresh start for fall? A request from his wife Hailey Baldwin? An attempt to look like his BFF Post Malone? Who knows what was the driving force behind Bieber's new look, but the star's latest chop is far from his first major hair change to make headlines.

Since 2009, Bieber's low-key had one of the most talked about heads of hair in Hollywood. Let's take a stroll down memory lane, dreads and dye jobs and all...