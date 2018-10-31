The Bachelorette’s Robert Colangelo Says This Very Unexpected Contestant Could Win

Ten
One thing we learned from last season's finale of The Bachelor Australia is to always expect the unexpected.
And, there could be a surprise Bachelorette Australia ending in the works if eliminated contestant Robert Colangelo's prediction comes true.
The 29-year-old tells E! News that while Charlie Newling is ultimately his "pick to win", gym manager Paddy Colliar (who has been critisised by some fans for objectifying Ali Oetjen) could make it to the very end of the series.
"I think Paddy is so funny and he's so loveable," Robert says. "He might be able to turn it around, he just needs more time."
Rob was unfortunately unable to repair his own relationship with Ali after telling her he considered leaving at one point. But the plumber ultimately has "no regrets" about his time in the mansion.
"I was always open and honest with myself, and I tried to be as open and honest as I could with her," he says. "It's just the way the cookie crumbles in the end."
If Ali had decided to keep Rob around for longer, he believes he could have made it as far as the hometown visits.
"We definitely had a strong connection. In my head I probably could have made it to the final few," he says. "I definitely thought I was maybe going to get a shot at hometowns. But If I stayed around it would have needed a lot of work to really turn it around at that point."
Back in the real world, Rob says he is still "looking for love". Could that include joining Bachelor in Paradise, alongside newly announced cast members Cass Wood and Brooke Blurton?
"I'm still open to love," he tells E! News. "So let's see what happens."
And although Rob is excited about the cast announcement, he reveals Brooke and Cass aren't on his relationship radar.
"That's great news. Good on them," he says. "They're both lovely girls, but I think a bit young for me. I think I'm looking for a bit more of an established woman."
