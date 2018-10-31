The Bachelorette’s Robert Colangelo Says This Very Unexpected Contestant Could Win

One thing we learned from last season's finale of The Bachelor Australia is to always expect the unexpected.

And, there could be a surprise Bachelorette Australia ending in the works if eliminated contestant Robert Colangelo's prediction comes true.

The 29-year-old tells E! News that while Charlie Newling is ultimately his "pick to win", gym manager Paddy Colliar (who has been critisised by some fans for objectifying Ali Oetjen) could make it to the very end of the series.

"I think Paddy is so funny and he's so loveable," Robert says. "He might be able to turn it around, he just needs more time."