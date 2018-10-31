Saint West and Reign Disick's Halloween Costumes Are a Direct Shout-Out to Kanye West

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 8:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Saint West, Reign Disick, Halloween

Instagram

Can anyone Keep Up with the Kardashian Kostumes?

As it turns out, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have outdone themselves yet again this Halloween. On Wednesday, Kim teased on Twitter, "Wait until you see Saint and Reign's Halloween costume's." 

A few hours later, the wait was over. And boy, was it worth it.

Kim and Kanye West's 2-year-old son Saint West and Kourtney's 3-year-old son Reign Disick gave a huge shout out—literally—to Kanye's song "I Love It" with Lil Pump. In the music video that has been viewed over 280 million times, the "Stronger" rapper and Lil Pump dance around in very oversized outfits. They are, of course, wearing Yeezy slides and sneakers. 

Reign and Saint imitated the music video to a tee.

Photos

The Best Celebrity Halloween 2018 Costumes

North West, Penelope Disick, Halloween

Instagram

Both Kim and Kourtney posted photos on Instagram and Twitter of their kids wearing the huge clothing. For two kids who are in costumes at least twice the size of their bodies, they seem pretty content. Kim captioned her photos of them exactly what they are: "Ye & Lil Pump."

The two rappers took their performance to the Saturday Night Live stage in September and performed the same song on the season 44 premiere. Instead of wearing oversized sweatshirts and button-downs, however, they went for a more, shall we say refreshing?, look.

On the sketch show, Kanye appeared on stage in a huge Perrier bottle and Lil Pump also channeled his inner water bottle company and wore a Fiji bottle over his clothes.

Two other Kardashian Kousins, North West and Penelope Disick, donned that same attire. 

Unfortunately, it seems like Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson and Kylie Jenner's baby girl Stormi Webster were a bit too small to join in on the Kanye-inspired costume this year. However, True and Khloe had their fair share of sweet twin  moments with a number of matching costumes together. Stormi and Kylie also matched in some gorgeous mother-daughter ensembles.

Check out some of the other Kardashian-Jenner Halloween moments below.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

A Unicorn Sighting

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson were matching unicorns for the tot's first Halloween. 

Kim Kardashian, Victoria's Secret Angel, Halloween

Twitter

Kim k's secret

Kim Kardashian wore some real Victoria's Secret Angel wings for a photo shoot with her sisters.

True Thompson, Halloween 2018

Instagram

family gathering

Khloe, Tristan Thompson and their daughter True had a family Halloween celebration together.

Article continues below

True Thompson, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Cool True

Khloe couldn't help but share several shots of her daughter in multiple costumes including the Pottery Barn Kids baby panda costume

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Halloween

Instagram

Ready for Flight

Kylie Jenner's baby girl was ready to fly away this Halloween. 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Halloween

Instagram

Sunny with a chance of stormi

Kylie and Stormi dressed up together as a play on the little girl's name.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

A Beautiful Butterfly

Kylie Jenner found some wings for this Halloween. 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Halloween

Instagram

Skeleton Stormi

Kylie celebrated Halloween by matching with her baby girl. 

Kendall Jenner, Fai Khadra, Halloween

Instagram

Feeling Groovy

The supermodel channeled an Austin Powers fembot for a costume this year. 

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Barbie, Instagram

@gregswalesart

Come on Barbie, Let's Go Party

The makeup mogul turned plastic for Halloween as a Barbie—box included!

We certainly "Love It."

Brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Mondays 12pm, express the US and encore at 7pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , North West , Saint West , Reign Disick , Penelope Disick , Kanye West , Kylie Jenner , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Which TV Witch World Is Best To Be a Witch?

Oscar statue, Academy Awards

Lily Collins Discusses Female Empowerment in Film at AMPAS' Action: The Academy Women's Initiative Lunch

Brie Bella, Total Divas 807

Did Nikki Bella and Rusev Cross a Line by Throwing Brie Bella's Daughter a Surprise Birthday Bash?

Celebs Who Slayed as Other Stars for Halloween 2018

3 Things We Learned From Jennifer Lopez's "InStyle" Interview

Nicki Minaj Feuds With Shoe Designer Steve Madden

Whitey Bulger Murdered Behind Bars: What We Know So Far

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.