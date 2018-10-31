Saint West and Reign Disick's Halloween Costumes Are a Direct Shout-Out to Kanye West

Can anyone Keep Up with the Kardashian Kostumes?

As it turns out, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have outdone themselves yet again this Halloween. On Wednesday, Kim teased on Twitter, "Wait until you see Saint and Reign's Halloween costume's."

A few hours later, the wait was over. And boy, was it worth it.

Kim and Kanye West's 2-year-old son Saint West and Kourtney's 3-year-old son Reign Disick gave a huge shout out—literally—to Kanye's song "I Love It" with Lil Pump. In the music video that has been viewed over 280 million times, the "Stronger" rapper and Lil Pump dance around in very oversized outfits. They are, of course, wearing Yeezy slides and sneakers.

Reign and Saint imitated the music video to a tee.