Lily Collins Discusses Female Empowerment in Film at AMPAS' Action: The Academy Women's Initiative Lunch

AMPAS
Change is coming for female filmmakers in and around Hollywood.
Earlier this week, several talented stars including Rashida Jones, Amy Adams and Annie Lennox came together at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Action: The Academy Women's Initiative event.
In partnership with E! Entertainment and Swarovski, the gathering held at Delilah in West Hollywood was part of The Academy's commitment in having a more inclusive film community.
During Tuesday's event, E! News had the chance to chat with some talented faces who were asked to share the most meaningful changes for women in the industry this year.
"This year has been one where the voice that maybe we brought to light last year has been able to be amplified," Lily Collins shared with us. "Everything from the pay gap to women taking over more jobs that are usually male driven, just issues and topics that have been around but haven't been maybe as talked about openly before, I think this year has really risen to the top of everyone's priority list."
For Geeta Malik, who received this year's Academy Gold Fellowship for Women, the writer and director is honored to be part of the movement.
"It's so meaningful because it's a huge vote of confidence in me as a filmmaker, but it's also I feel like it's part of the bigger movement," she explained to us. "It's a vote of confidence in female filmmakers in general and for me to be part of that movement is a real honor."
Tuesday's event featured guest speakers including comedian Hannah Gadsby, Emmy-Award winning writer, creator, actor, producer Lena Waithe and Jen Neal who serves as Executive Vice President, Marketing, and Executive Producer, Live Events for E! Entertainment.
Before the event came to a close, Geeta shared a message for her two daughters who may just find themselves following in mom's shoes.
"I think that it's really important that they know you don't have to compromise. If someone says, 'Change your lead character to a white person' for instance which has happened to me, you can say I think it's really important that all voices are heard and all stories are told," she shared with E! News. "I want them to be brave and to stand by that and there are avenues to get these movies out there."
Geeta continued, "I hope that they have a future where things are more inclusive and more compassionate especially in this political climate. I really hope I can raise them to be fighters and fight for what's right."