The Real Megyn Kelly: Inside Her Private World Leading Up to Today

In the end, was Megyn Kellyjust not the right fit for a morning show? Not the a.m. coffee-chugging club's cup of tea?

This week, The View's Abby Huntsman, like Kelly a Fox News alumna who decamped for broadcast daytime TV, suggested in an interview that Kelly might have been better served on NBC if she had offered up more of herself—especially to an audience that tends to lend its loyalty to a show based on how much it enjoys the hosts. Onscreen chemistry also matters: if they look genuinely warm and fuzzy with each other—or in The View's case, intriguingly salty and stubborn—viewers tend to feel more connected to them.

"Even—not to really go there—but with all Megyn Kelly is going through, I think what has hurt her is she did not allow herself to be as vulnerable as she should have and to be self-deprecating," Huntsman told Bold TV. "And so when you do make those mistakes, people are more likely to say 'OK, let's forgive you this time.' Because we know you're a good person—because I know she is, but she's had a harder time really showing people her real side."

After a bumpy start in 2017, Kelly seemed to be easing into her role as host of the 9 a.m. hour of Today and part of the greater ensemble. But the clock unexpectedly ran out on her tenure last week in spectacularly polarizing fashion.