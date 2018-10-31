Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Eyewear and More Celebs Wearing Prescription Glasses

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 4:19 PM
It's official: Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are eyewear designers.
After announcing their upcoming purse collection with Walmart last week, the sister duo's fashion brand Kendall + Kylie announced that it's launching eyewear on Instagram today. With a photo of them cuddled up on a couch, Kylie reveals circular spectacles with thin silver frames, which she paired with a white varsity sweater with yellow and black cuffs. Kendall, on the other hand, kept it super simple wearing a pair of tortoise frames in a similar shape with nothing else (it appears). Considering that the sister have different face shapes, they're making a serious case for these opticals.
Whether you recently learned that you need glasses or you just love wearing clear lens, celebrities are the perfect sources for inspiration when it comes to glasses. With the best stylists and optometrists money can buy, Hollywood stars like Sarah Hyland and Lucy Hale demonstrate how to pull off prescription glasses like a fashion star.
Check out the best looks below!
Robert Kamau/GC Images
The model put a futuristic spin on her look in these edgy Le Specs X Adam Selman glasses.
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
The actress accessorized with a pair of big and bold black statement glasses.
PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
The PLL star wearing a pair of blonde Liingo's round Singleton frames while out and about in Los Angeles.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images
The actress matched her hoop earrings with a pair of chic and simple clear round frames.
PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
J Lo went for a professional look in these sophisticated square framed glasses.
Osvaldo / BACKGRID
The actress kept it casual on a breakfast run in these classic aviator-style frames.
