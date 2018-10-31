Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Throw It Back for Live's Star-Studded Halloween Show

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Halloween are #Squadghouls.

The co-hosts of Live with Kelly and Ryan don't mess around when it comes to dressing up for the holiday. This year was no exception as the duo threw it back for Live's "Best Halloween Show Ever: The ReBOOOOt." Throughout the episode, Ripa and Seacrest's costumes followed the theme of reviving fan-favorite TV shows, from Friends to Saved by the Bell.

The talk-show personalities made multiple costume changes in the hour-long event and were accompanied by other stars to pull off parody versions of classic TV programs.

There were a lot of celeb cameos throughout the special to help the pair bring back small screen series. Mark Consuelos, Ripa's husband IRL, joined in on the fun for a mock remake of I Love Lucy. The off-screen couple played on-screen parents Lucy and Ricky Ricardo, while Seacrest dressed as their son Little Ricky.