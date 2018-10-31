Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Best Moments From Their First Royal Tour

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 1:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

What a trip!

On Wednesday, Prince Harry and pregnant wife Meghan Markle ended their first joint royal tour with a romantic stroll through the Redwoods Forest in Rotorua, New Zealand.

The Duchess of Sussex, 37, wore a black Norrøna "Oslo" Puffer Jacket, which her husband had worn several days ago, black "Looker" skinny jeans by Mother Denim and black flats. Harry, 34, wore a black button-down shirt, khakis and brown boots.

The two began their tour in Australia and with the start of their visit came an exciting announcement: hours after the couple landed, Kensington Palace revealed Meghan was pregnant, following recent speculation. She is due to give birth in the spring.

Over the past two weeks, Harry and Meghan appeared together at more than 70 engagements in Australia, Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand, including ceremonies and races for the 2018 Invictus Games, the annual Paralympic-style event Harry had founded.

Meghan wore both casualwear and elegant evening looks during the tour. Throughout their trip, she and Harry met scores of fans, including children.

And PDA. There was lots of PDA.

Check out the best moments from Harry and Meghan's first joint royal tour.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Sydney

Phil Noble/PA Wire

When They Announced Meghan's Pregnancy...

Hours after they landed in Australia to begin their first joint royal tour, Kensington Palace announced that Meghan was pregnant with the couple's first child.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Sydney

Phil Noble/PA Wire

When They Received Their First Baby Gifts...

The parents-to-be were gifted a kangaroo stuffed animal and a tiny pair of Uggs as a welcome gift upon their arrival in Sydney, Australia.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Australia, Koala

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

When They Made Some Furry Friends...

A friend popped in to say g'day to the royal couple during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia.

Article continues below

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Australia tour

Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

When They Practiced Their Parenting Skills...

Harry and Meghan met a lot of child fans during their tour. Here they are with a little boy upon their arrival at Dubbo Airport in Dubbo, Australia.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Rain

Ian Vogler/PA Wire

When Meghan Held an Unbrella for Harry...

The Duchess of Sussex kept her and Harry dry as he made a speech at Victoria Park in Dubbo, Australia.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Rain

Ian Vogler/PA Wire

When They Shared a Look of Love in the Rain...

As if they were in a British romcom...

Article continues below

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Bondi Beach, Australia, Day 4

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

When They Got Lei'd...

 

On Bondi Beach, Australia

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Daphne Dunne, Sydney Visit 2018, Sydney Visit

Samir Hussein/WireImage

When Harry Had a Sweet Reunion...

While meeting fans at the Sydney Opera House, the Duke of Sussex introduced Meghan to a 98-year-old woman and war widow named Daphne Dunne, who he had met during visits to Australia in 2015 and 2017.

Meghan Markle, Necklace

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

When Meghan Accepted and Wore a Fan's Present...

A little boy gifted the duchess a handmade pasta necklace in Melbourne, Australia. Meghan accepted it immediately and wore it for several minutes while continuing to greet fans.

Article continues below

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Invictus Games

Kensington Palace/ PRESS ASSOCIATION

When Meghan Watched Harry Practice His Speech...

Hours before the Duke of Sussex took the stage at the opening ceremony of his Invictus Games at the Sydney Opera House, he practiced his speech in front of his wife.

Prince Harry, Invictus Games

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

When Harry Had Babies on the Brain...

Harry referenced his wife's pregnancy during his Invictus Games opening ceremony speech.

Meghan Markle, Pregnant, Prince Harry, Sailing, Invictus Games, Royal Tour, Sydney

Chris Jackson/Invictus Games Foundation/PA Wire

When Harry Got Protective...

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex watched an Invictus Games sailing race from a boat. While aboard, they got hugs from members of Team USA and Harry kindly made sure Meghan was treated more gently.

Article continues below

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Invictus Games 2018

Dominic Lipinski/PA

When Harry Let It Slip...

...that he wants a baby girl. He made his remarks to a fan at an Invictus Games cycling event.

Meghan Markle, Oscar De La Renta Dress, Australian Geographic Society Awards

Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire

When Meghan Wowed in Oscar de la Renta

The pregnant duchess turned heads in an A-line, tulle cocktail dress by the designer at the Australian Geographic Society Awards.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Phillip, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Grand Pacific Hotel, Fiji, Zoomed Out

Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images, Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

When They Recreated Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's Balcony Photo

During their visit to Fiji, the two appeared on the balcony of the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, the same place where his royal grandparents waved to crowds in 1953, while attending a ball held in the monarch's honor during her coronation tour.

Article continues below

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Tonga Visit

Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire

When They Looked Like a Bride and Groom Again...

The two showed wedding-like looks at an event with King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau'u at Consular House in Nuku'alofa, Tonga.

Meghan Markle, Tag, Tonga Visit

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/Shutterstock

When Meghan Left Her Dress Tag On...

...and the Internet was like She's just like us! (Pictured: Harry and Meghan Tonga's Fuaʻamotu International Airport.)

Meghan Markle, Laughing

Karwai Tang/WireImage

When Meghan Was Brought to Tears By an Anti-Mosquito Song

The royal couple had reportedly sought medical advice about Zika before embarking on their tour, which included visits to Fiji and Tonga, two nations that carry the risk of contracting the virus. The CDC has warned pregnant women should avoid non-essential travel to those places. During their visit to Tonga's Tupou College, the Tupbattlingou College Boys' choir serenaded Harry and Meghan with a song aimed at warding off mosquitoes. The duchess erupted with laughter, wiping away tears.

Article continues below

Meghan Markle, Instagram

Instagram/hannahsergel

When Meghan Had a Sweet Reunion...

While leaving the Viaduct Harbour in Auckland, New Zealand, the Duchess of Sussex spotted and greeted a familiar face in the crowd—her former Instagram pal and Suits fan Hannah Sergel.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, New Zealand

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/Shutterstock

When They Received Nose Kisses

Harry and Megan were welcomed to New Zealand with a traditional Māori greeting—a hongi.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Australia Royal Tour, PDA

Don Arnold/WireImage

When They (Maybe) Took Their PDA to the Next Level...

Always skirting the royal rules, the two are known for being affectionate in public. Harry may have taken it a step further while escorting Meghan to a plane in Sydney; many fans concur he touched her butt.

Article continues below

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

PHIL WALTER/AFP/Getty Images

When They Channeled a Fairy Tale...

The two concluded their tour with a romantic stroll through the Redwoods Forest in Rotorua, New Zealand.

Harry and Meghan are set to fly back to London on Thursday.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royals , Couples , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
Latest News
ESC: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Is a Glowing Bride-to-Be With Stunning Fashion

Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Halloween 2018

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Throw It Back for Live's Star-Studded Halloween Show

Veronica Mars, Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring

Kristen Bell Teases "Sexy" Veronica Mars Revival

Katy Perry, Justin Bieber

Katy Perry Throws Shade at Justin Bieber After That Unforgettable Burrito Photo

Kourtney Kardashian, Halloween

Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Spooktacular Halloween With Her Kids

Kylie Jenner, Barbie, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Is a Barbie Girl in a Pretty Fantastic World for Halloween 2018

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Turned True's First Halloween Into an Adorable Twinning Moment

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.