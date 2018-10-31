The Vanderpump Rules Season 7 Trailer Is an Emotional Roller Coaster

Is there something in the water at SUR? Because the Vanderpump Rules season seven trailer is full of explosive moments and heightened emotions, but that's not to say there isn't some happiness sprinkled throughout the video, which you can see below.

The dramatic season seven trailer opens with Lisa Vanderpump toasting the engaged couple, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

"Tonight is the night where many of us thought would never happen," LVP tells the assembled crowd in the trailer below. "He has had a very emotional year, as a few other people here have."