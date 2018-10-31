Ellen DeGeneres, Kelly Ripa and More TV Hosts Win Halloween With These Incredible Costumes

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 8:22 AM

And the winners of Halloween 2018 are...the hosts of morning and evening TV.

Ellen DeGeneres dressed up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, as expected, appearing as a fictional Bachelor contestant.

Meanwhile, LIVE With Kelly and Ryan's Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest went full retro with costumes from shows such as Laverne & Shirley and I Dream of Jeannie.

The Today show and Good Morning America both took on the '80s for Halloween. Totally radical! Hosts of both morning programs dressed up as iconic characters from movies and TV shows from that decade, as well as singers who topped the charts during that time.

 

 

And on Thursday night on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonJimmy Fallon channeled a vampire Donald Trump.

Check out all the incredible costumes!

Ellen DeGeneres, Halloween 2018

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen DeGeneres Show

The host transformed into mock Bachelor contestant Kelllly D., a dental assistant from New Jersey.

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, LIVE With Kelly and Ryan, Halloween 2018

WABC

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, LIVE With Kelly and Ryan

...and I Dream of Jeannie.

Today Show, Today Show Cast, Halloween

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Today Show Stars

L-R: Peter Alexander and Jenna Bush Hager as Top Gun's Goose and Maverick, Craig Melvin as Coming to America's Prince Akeem, Hoda Kotb as Elton JohnSavannah Guthrie as Cyndi LauperSheinelle Jones as Tina TurnerDylan Dreyer and Al Roker as Back to the Future's Marty McFly and Doc Brown, Kathie Lee Gifford as Madonna (in her music video "Material Girl"), Willie Geist as Ferris Bueller, and Carson Daly as Bruce Springsteen.

Savannah Guthrie, Today Show, Halloween

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Savannah Guthrie, Today Show

The co-host dressed up as Cyndi Lauper.

Sheinelle Jones, Today Show, Halloween

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Sheinelle Jones, Weekend Today

The NBC star dressed up as Tina Turner.

Hoda Kotb, Today Show, Halloween

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Hoda Kotb, Today Show

The co-host dressed up as Elton John.

Good Morning America, GMAs 80s Halloween

ABC/Paula Lobo

Good Morning America Stars

Ginger Zee dressed up as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Michelangelo, Michael Strahan was Mr. TRob Marciano was Saved by the Bell's Zack Morris, Robin Roberts was Dynasty's Dominique Deveraux, Lara Spencer, Paula Faris and TJ Holmes appear as The Love Boat's Captain Stubing, Julie McCoy and Doc, Sam Champion returned as Blake, the tour guide for the show's All-Access '80s Tour, and Amy Robach was Married...With Children's Peggy Bundy. The group was also joined by real-life '80s icons Suzanne Somers (Three's Company) and singer Bonnie Tyler ("Total Eclipse of the Heart").

Michael Strahan, Good Morning America, GMA's 80s Halloween

ABC/Paula Lobo

Michael Strahan, Good Morning America

We pity the fool who doesn't recognize Michael as Mr. T.

Robin Roberts, Good Morning America, GMA's 80s Halloween

ABC/Paula Lobo

Robin Roberts, Good Morning America

The host dressed up as Dominique Deveraux from the '80s series Dynasty.

Amy Robach, Good Morning America, GMA's 80s Halloween

ABC/Paula Lobo

Amy Robach, Good Morning America

Get these woman some bonbons! Here's Peggy Bundy from Married...With Children.

Ginger Zee, Good Morning America, GMA's 80s Halloween

ABC/Paula Lobo

Ginger Zee, Good Morning America

Cowabunga! Please welcome Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Michelangelo. Anyone up for pizza?

Rob Marciano, Ginger Zee, Good Morning America, GMA's 80s Halloween

ABC/Paula Lobo

Rob Marciano and Ginger Zee, Good Morning America

Michelangelo, meet Zack Morris.

Lara Spencer, Good Morning America, GMA's 80s Halloween

ABC/Paula Lobo

Lara Spencer, Good Morning America

Hello, [The Love Boat's] Captain Stubing. How are Gopher and Doc?

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, LIVE With Kelly and Ryan, Halloween 2018

WABC

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, LIVE With Kelly and Ryan

The two showcased several costumes on their Halloween show, including these from Laverne & Shirley.

Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The host dressed up as Donald Trump on his NBC talk show.

Happy Halloween 2018!

