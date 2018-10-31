Logan Paul Taunts His Haters: "Good Luck Trying to Cancel Me"

It's been 10 months since Logan Paul turned his own world upside down.

In January, the 23-year-old vlogger uploaded a YouTube video from Japan's Aokigahara forest, which showed a stranger's lifeless body after an apparent suicide. In hindsight, Paul explains in The Hollywood Reporter's Oct. 31 issue, "My first feeling was just dis-f--king-belief. I should have felt empathy. I should have been like, 'Hey, this is wrong. Let's not do what we're doing.'" Instead, Paul ignored one of his friends who told him to stop filming and shared it with his millions of followers. Today, Paul insists he meant no disrespect to Japanese culture. "I was disrespectful everywhere: U.S., Italy, France," he says. "The old Logan was plain old insensitive."

Paul's girlfriend at the time, actress Chloe Bennet, had presciently warned him something bad would happen. After she bailed on the trip, he recalls being told, "Yo, this behavior is going to bite you in the ass. I don't know how—I don't know when—but you're going to crash and burn."

Of course, that's exactly what happened.

The backlash was swift, resulting in Paul being removed from Google's preferred partner program, where YouTube's top talent earns the most advertising money. "I mean, YouTube had to take a stance," Paul explains. "They're not going to let some kid f--k up their ad platform."