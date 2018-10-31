Meghan Markle Wears a See-Through Skirt on Final Day of the Royal Tour

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 7:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Markle, See Through Skirt

Dominic Lipinski-Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle made headlines after she wore a navy sweater and pleated skirt by Givenchy to her walkabout of Rotorua, New Zealand with Prince Harry on Wednesday. Royal admirers noted that her skirt was see-through—giving well-wishers a glimpse at her undergarments. 

It's unclear whether the fashion choice was a wardrobe malfunction or simply just an intentional, bolder look. While the royals have been known to dress conservatively for official engagements, Meghan hasn't been afraid to break royal protocol. Either way, Meghan looked gorgeous as she smiled and greeted fans in the crowd. She accessorized her outfit with navy suede Manolo Blahnik BB pumps and Boh Ronga Disco Logo gold studs. She also tucked her hair back into a cute little bun—one of the duchess' signature hairstyles. 

If it was the former, it wouldn't have been Meghan's first fashion faux-pas on the royal tour. During an earlier stop in Tonga, Meghan wore a red Self-Portrait dress and accidentally left on the tag.

Photos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2018 Royal Invictus Tour

Meghan Markle, See Through Skirt

Dominic Lipinski-Pool/Getty Images

In addition to wearing it to the walkabout, Meghan wore the outfit to the couple's visit to Rainbow Springs, where they stopped by a kiwi hatchery and named a few baby chicks.

Earlier in the day, Meghan donned a navy midi dress by Stella McCartney to a traditional welcome, or pōwhiri. She sported the same accessories, as well as a Kiri Nathan Pounamu necklace. The two certainly had a packed itinerary. Meghan and Harry also visited the Redwoods Treewalk, where Meghan sported a dark coat, pants and flats.

Wednesday marked the couple's final day of their royal tour. Over the past two weeks, they've visited Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji. The tour was a significant one for the duo as it marked their first tour as a married couple. They also kicked off the trip by announcing they're expecting their first child.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Andy Cohen, Amanda Peet, Watch What Happens Live!

Brace Yourself: Andy Cohen and Debra Winger's Interview Is So Painfully Awkward to Watch

Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift

Ready For It? See Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello and More Stars Take the Stage with Taylor Swift on Her Reputation Tour

Ewan McGregor, Christopher Robin

Ewan McGregor's Screen Test With Winnie the Pooh Is Too Pure

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1512

Watch: Will Kim Kardashian Choose Her 20 Year High School Reunion Over Sister Khloe's Birth?

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Is Now Feuding With Steve Madden: A Breakdown of Their Heated Twitter War

Danny Amendola, Olivia Culpo, 2017 ESPY Awards, ESPYS

Olivia Culpo Breaks Up With Danny Amendola

Ellen DeGeneres, Halloween 2018

Ellen DeGeneres, Kelly Ripa and More TV Hosts Win Halloween With These Incredible Costumes

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.