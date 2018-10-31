This Is Us' Big Change Between Two Fan-Favorite Characters

The times, they are changing on This Is Us. In the Tuesday, Oct. 30 episode of the NBC drama, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore ) seemed to reach a new level in their fraught mother-daughter relationship.

In "Kamsahamnida," Kate leaned on her mother after announcing her maybe-baby. She consulted her when Audio, the dog, ate a rock and potentially needed surgery, and when it came to Toby (Chris Sullivan) and his struggle with depression. The two previously had a somewhat contentious relationship.

"I think Rebecca and Kate's relationship is not so unique and I think that's what makes it sort of so universal," Moore said on the This Is Us after show. "It's so relatable."