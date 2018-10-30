The Bachelorette’s Charlie Newling Responds to Rumours He’s Dating Dasha Gaivoronski

Ten
by Winsome Walker | Tue., Oct. 30, 2018 8:43 PM
Is this the most ambitious Bachelor crossover ever?
Many fans are convinced Charlie Newling—a current contestant on Ali Oetjen's season of The Bachelorette—is dating former Bachelor Australia star Dasha Gaivoronski.
The reports surfaced last week after Daily Mail Australia published photos of the pair on a dinner date in Sydney, and walking hand-in-hand on Coogee Beach on a separate day.
On Oct. 30, personal trainer Dasha fueled the romance rumours after answering a question from Charlie during an Instagram stories Q&A.
When the Sydney builder asked, "What's with you and that hot amazing guy that your dating? You two look incredible together," Dasha cheekily replied: "He is alright, isn't he? We're the besties of all time and understand each other like no one else. That's so rare these days."
But in a statement to E! News, Charlie dismissed rumours he's dating the 32-year-old.
"Dasha and I are good friends and she has been an amazing support to me over the past few weeks," he said. "Last night's Instagram post was us trying to make light of all the media attention on our relationship."
Besides the fact they're both reality TV contestants, Charlie and Dasha have a lot in common. They're both passionate about fitness (and love an Instagram workout selfie!) and are both parents (Dasha has a 5-year-old son Leon, while Charlie recently confirmed he has a child).
Before he was linked to Dasha, Charlie was billed as a Bachelorette season 4 frontrunner. In episode 1, he made his intentions to fall in love and start a family very clear.
"I'm here to find somebody, I'm here to find love," he told Ali during their first meeting at the mansion. "I want the house with the white picket fence, I want the kids and I want to settle down."
The 31-year-old is one of eight men left vying for Ali's heart, alongside early favourite Bill Goldsmith and wildcard Taite Radley.
