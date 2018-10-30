The Bachelorette’s Charlie Newling Responds to Rumours He’s Dating Dasha Gaivoronski

Is this the most ambitious Bachelor crossover ever?

Many fans are convinced Charlie Newling—a current contestant on Ali Oetjen's season of The Bachelorette—is dating former Bachelor Australia star Dasha Gaivoronski.

The reports surfaced last week after Daily Mail Australia published photos of the pair on a dinner date in Sydney, and walking hand-in-hand on Coogee Beach on a separate day.

On Oct. 30, personal trainer Dasha fueled the romance rumours after answering a question from Charlie during an Instagram stories Q&A.

When the Sydney builder asked, "What's with you and that hot amazing guy that your dating? You two look incredible together," Dasha cheekily replied: "He is alright, isn't he? We're the besties of all time and understand each other like no one else. That's so rare these days."