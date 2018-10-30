Sanaa Lathan Says Being a Black Woman in Hollywood Has Gotten Easier

That's where her newest project, Nappily Ever After, comes into play. Her role is an ode to her friends, family and any woman that has been conditioned to dislike their natural textures.

"For me, Violet is so many: She is me. She is my mother. She is my little sister. She is every woman," she continued. "I call it my love letter to little black girls. We have to claim our own power, our own beauty. It's also very universal for all women, because hair is a metaphor for what society tells says you should be and so Violet shaving her hair off is her saying 'F**k you. I'm going be who I want to be.' I think every woman can relate to that."

While she's creating a romances in which women are falling in love with themselves (instead of a man), the actress is happy that she's no longer one of few. Instead younger stars like Yara Shahidi, Storm Reid, Amandla Stenberg and Logan Browning are bringing a new beauty perspective to Hollywood and helping to push the agenda for self-discovery and self-love within the black community.

Things are certainly getting better. But Sanaa claims they aren't quite where they need to be. Because while you may think that what happens on the screen is of utmost importance, the actress revealed that the glam squads backstage also need to be diverse.

"I still have to fight," she said. "Every job, I have to fight to get somebody who I know knows how to do my hair and sometimes you can't get it. And oftentimes, if you can't get it, you'll make your hair decision based on whether you can get a hairdresser or not. For instance, you'll choose to wear a wig...A lot of women do that...The more women of color there are working, [the more] we have to have the same reflection behind the scenes."

Enter Vernon Francios, Nai'vasha Johnson, Nikki Nelms and Felicia Leatherwood—Hollywood's top natural hairstylists. But, like Sanaa's peer group in the '90s, behind-the-scenes of film and television, there needs to be more.

Fortunately, she left us with good news: "This is a wonderful time for us as women," she said. "Anything that supports us in being empowered in our own lives and in careers and brings us together, I'm all for it."