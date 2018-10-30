Beyoncé's Toni Braxton-Inspired Halloween Costume Is a Masterpiece

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Oct. 30, 2018 4:54 PM
Things Beyoncédid? That.
After an epic weekend of star-studded Halloween celebrations and the elaborate get-ups that followed, the real MVP dusted off her costume closet for one unforgettable tribute to a music icon. In a nod to the one and only Toni Braxton and her self-titled album from the early '90s, Bey transformed into what she's dubbed "Phoni Braxton."
From the sassy pixie cut to the light wash denim and gold accessories, not even Toni herself could believe just how perfectly she pulled it off.
"Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!! How do you look better than me on MY album cover?" she tweeted. "I LOVE IT, Such a superstar! Thanks for the love sis!"
It's become a tradition for the music superstar to pay homage to her inspirations on Halloween, starting all the way back in 2014 when she and daughter Blue Ivy Carter dressed up as Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson, respectively.
Check out several years of Bey-tastic Halloween costumes by scrolling through our gallery below!
Queen Bey kicked off Halloween 2018 with a masterful recreation of the R&B legend's 1993 self-titled album.
In 2017, Bey and Jay-Z went all out as the legendary rappers.
The "Love on Top" songstress paid tribute to the hip-hop superstar with a variety of elaborate looks in 2017, including this iconic Chanel-inspired wig.
Article continues below
In 2016, the famous parents recruited daughter Blue Ivy Carter to play out their Barbie fantasy.
Push it real good! Bey, Blue and Tina Knowles channeled their inner hip-hop divas in 2016.
beyonce.com
All hail Prince Akeem! The rapper went as Eddie Murphy's character from the 1988 flick, while Bey and Blue followed suit in similar ensembles in 2015.
Article continues below
beyonce.com
Beyoncé to the rescue! She brought the comic book superhero to life for a Halloween bash in 2015.
beyonce.com
In Blue Ivy's first public Halloween get-up in 2014, the mother-daughter duo looked absolutely adorable as the world-famous performers.
beyonce.com
The power couple got artsy for Halloween festivities in 2014.
Article continues below
We'll never know if it hurt when Bey fell from Heaven, but her 2013 costume is certainly angelic.
beyonce.com
Beyoncé must have been late for a very important date during Halloween 2012.
beyonce.com
The celeb's Spidey senses were most definitely tingling while celebrating Halloween in 2012.
Article continues below
Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?