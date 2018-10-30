Lena Waithe, Lily Collins and More Stars Attend Action: The Academy Women's Initiative Lunch

Hollywood is celebrating female filmmakers in a whole new way.

This afternoon in Los Angeles, several talented stars including Lily Collins, Rashida Jones, Amy Adams, Annie Lennox and Diane Warren came together for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Action: The Academy Women's Initiative event at Delilah.

In partnership with E! Entertainment and Swarovski, today's lunch brought together female filmmakers from across all corners of the filmmaking industry.

As seen on The Academy's official Instagram Stories, guests including Amandla Stenberg were able to express how they can change the culture of the industry. "Sharing LIGHT," the actress wrote when given the opportunity to share at the event.

Writer and director Geeta Malik was celebrated after receiving this year's Academy Gold Fellowship for Women.