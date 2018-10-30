Why Keira Knightley Used to Be Afraid of The Nutcracker

Knightley didn't grow up dreaming to be the "sugary sweet"—as she puts it—Sugar Plum Fairy that she plays in the film. In fact, she she said she was scared of the whole production as a child when her mom took her to see it when she was really young. "My mom took me to see it when I was 3, and I was absolutely terrified and I hid under the seat. The mice, the mice, the mice. Terrifying," the Oscar nominee revealed.

Years later when she was six, her mom, who had a friend who worked in the ballet, took her back again for a second shot. It was this time that Knightley first truly connected with the ballet. And the mice, apparently.

When she was that age, Knightley explained, "I was a real tomboy and I was not interested the Sugar Plum fairy at all."

"I just wanted to be the mice, I wanted to be the Mouse King and my mom bought me a sword afterwards and I would run around pretending to be the Mouse King," she continued. "I've got a history. What's funny is, watching the ballet as a kid, I never knew what the story is, I was just like, 'Whoa. It's magic. It's a magical world.' That's what you take away from isn't it? It's more the magic than anything else."