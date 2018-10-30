How the Today Show Family Bond Has Survived Everything Thrown in Its Way

"Today, as you know, we are starting a new chapter in the third hour of our show. As it evolves, we want you to know that the entire Today family will continue to bring you informative and important stories—just as we always have."

That's how Hoda Kotb, sitting alongside Al Roker and Craig Melvin, kicked off the third hour of the Today show on Monday, Oct. 29, the show's first back since disgraced anchor Megyn Kelly was shown the door following her controversial comments defending blackface last week, kicking off yet another period of change for a show that's had its fair share of it over the years. It's a sentiment that the show's on-air talent have been forced to reiterate more times than they'd probably like in the last year, but one that, as they've powered through and weathered the storm, also reinforces something we've always known about the team at Today: They're a real family and that bond they share is only growing stronger.