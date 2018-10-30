Barbra Streisand's Honest Review of A Star Is Born May Surprise You

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Oct. 30, 2018 9:40 AM

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

Introducing Barbra Streisand the movie critic!

It's no secret that the majority of critics and moviegoers alike are impressed with A Star Is Born starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. In fact, the film continues to receive Oscar buzz and it's only October.

But for some pop culture fans, they want to know what the cast of the 1976 film think about the new remake.

Believe it or not, Barbra hasn't seen the entire version just yet. At the same time, she likes what she has seen thus far.

"I haven't seen it completed. Bradley [Cooper] did show me the opening. I was surprised by how similar it was to my version," Barbra shared with the New York Times. "I loved how he used the drag bar. I thought that was new and interesting. What I've seen of the film I really liked."

In the original film, Barbra starred alongside Kris Kristofferson and Gary Busey. She would earn an Oscar for Best Original Song at the 1977 Oscars.

Before the remake was released in theatres, Barbra admitted to us that Lady Gaga reached out for some advice. Lucky for her, she received some words of wisdom that would prove to be priceless.

"I told her to do it live, and she wanted to do it live, so that's good because that's the best way to do it," Barbra shared with E! News' Zuri Hall. "But their songs are different…it's a good movie, it's gonna be a hit."

She continued, "It starts like my old movie, with the concert and he goes to a club and finds her. But they were able to put some new things in it which I liked."

A Star Is Born is in theatres everywhere now.

