Nicole Kidman's Kids Make a Cameo in Big Little Lies Season 2

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Oct. 30, 2018 8:48 AM

Nicole Kidman just gave us another reason to get excited for season two of Big Little Lies.

During her guest appearance on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres, the actress revealed her young children make a special cameo in the upcoming season. 

"They were in as extras in Big Little Lies, which I've never told anyone," Kidman told Ellen DeGeneres.

The Moulin Rouge star shares two children with her husband Keith Urban: Faith (7) and Sunday (10). She also shares two adult children, Connor Cruise and Isabella Cruise, with her ex Tom Cruise.

In addition to discussing her children's cameos, she opened up about Meryl Streep joining the star-studded cast, which also includes Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz. In fact, Kidman said Streep signed up for the show without even reading the script. 

"She was like, 'I want to be in the coven,'" she said, which I thought was funny," Kidman recalled, remembering her co-star's words. "And she's definitely in it now."

Streep plays the mother-in-law of Kidman's award-winning character Celeste in the upcoming season. However, Kidman refused to share any more details about the show—despite DeGeneres' best attempts. 

"No more, Ellen. No more," she quipped.

However, Big Little Lies isn't the only project Kidman is working on. She's also set to appear in the new movie Boy Erased, as well as in Aquaman.

"That's the only thing that gives me any credibility with them in terms of my career," Kidman said in regards to her kids' excitement about her new superhero movie role. 

Watch the video to see more of her interview.

