Shannen Doherty Defends Charmed Remake, Asks Fans to Think About What Original Show Meant to Them

The CW's Charmed remake was the subject of ire—from both fans and original cast members—before it even premiered. And now one of the original cast members, Shannen Doherty, is speaking out again—in the show's defense.

While appearing at a comic convention in Paris, Doherty was asked about the new CW series, which got boos from the audience. "I want to remind everybody that these are three girls who just want to act. They got a huge opportunity, and I would implore everybody to be a little bit kinder," Doherty told the crowd.

Doherty, who has praised the show before, said the show is about "good influence."