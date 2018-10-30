Savannah Guthrie Actually Broke Up With Her Husband on the Day He Proposed

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Oct. 30, 2018 7:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Savannah Guthrie, Michael Feldman

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Food Bank For New York City

It's been four years since Savannah Guthrie married Mike Feldman near her hometown of Tuscon, Ariz. However, the two didn't exactly have a fairytale engagement story.

During Tuesday's episode of Today, the anchor revealed she actually broke up with her now-husband just before he popped the question in 2013.

"We did break up on the day that we got engaged," she said. 

Guthrie revealed the two had been visiting Turks and Caicos and that she "broke up with him in the morning and got engaged in the afternoon." However, she refused to share the reasoning behind their short-lived split. 

"That's a quick comeback," Al Roker teased. 

"It really was," Guthrie agreed. 

Of course, Guthrie and Feldman are now happily married and the proud parents to two children: their 4-year-old daughter, Vale, and their 1-year-old son, Charley.

Still, she wasn't the only one on the Today team with a memorable proposal story. Craig Melvin described proposing to his now-spouse, Lindsay Czarniak, in Miami and shared her hilarious reaction to him getting down on one knee.

"Her first words were, I kid you not, 'Oh. I think I'm going to throw up,'" he said, recalling his wife's response.

Watch

Savannah Guthrie's Secret to the Perfect Work-Life Balance

Sheinelle Jones also recalled getting engaged to Uche Ojeh at her alma mater Northwestern in the rain. In addition, Roker revealed he proposed to his now-wife, Deborah Roberts, on the south rim of the Grand Canyon on New Year's Day in 1995.

"I thought, you know, 'If she says no, only one of us is coming back,'" he quipped. "Not saying who…but it all worked out."

Watch the video to hear all of the anchors' stories.

(E! and NBC News are both part of NBCUniversal).

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Savannah Guthrie , Al Roker , Engagements , TODAY (AU) , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Barbra Streisand's Honest Review of A Star Is Born May Surprise You

Kate Middleton, Duchess Catherine

Kate Middleton Plays Tennis in Heels Like a Pro

Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Netflix

Celebrate Queer Eye's Fab 5 and Their Flawless & Fun Friendship

Riverdale

The Salaries of Riverdale, Queer Eye and More TV Stars Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman's Kids Make a Cameo in Big Little Lies Season 2

Shannen Doherty, Charmed, Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery

Shannen Doherty Defends Charmed Remake, Asks Fans to Think About What Original Show Meant to Them

Dirty John, Connie Britton

Connie Britton's New Show Dirty John Looks So Sinister It'll Leave You Shook

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.