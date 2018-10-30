EXCLUSIVE!

See Paul Wesley in a Mature Version of Three Little Pigs for Tell Me a Story

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Oct. 30, 2018

Paul Wesley's new gig in Tell Me a Story is proving one thing: He's Stefan Salvatore no more.

The Vampire Diaries star is part of the ensemble cast of CBS All Access' spooky new series from Scream's Kevin Williamson. In the series, Williamson takes some of the world's most beloved fairy tales and flips them on their heads, reimagining them as twisted thrillers set in New York City. So, yeah, this also isn't Once Upon a Time either. The first season of the streaming series takes on Hansel and Gretel, Little Red Riding Hood and Three Little Pigs. Wesley is part of the Three Little Pigs story and E! News has an exclusive sneak peek.

Tell Me a Story, Paul Wesley

CBS

In the video above, Wesley is in his underwear (!), in his rickety trailer (you see the Three Little Pigs nods?), and getting recruited for a job…not just any job, a job that requires guns and creepy pig masks. Again, Stefan Salvatore no more.

The cast of Tell Me a Story includes James Wolk, Billy Magnussen, Dania Ramirez, Danielle Campbell, Dorian Missick, Michael Raymond-James, Davis Santos, Sam Jaeger, Zabryna Guevara and Kim Cattrall.

Tell Me a Story premieres Wednesday, Oct. 31 on CBS All Access.

