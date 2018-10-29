15 New Ways to Wear Velvet This Season

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Oct. 29, 2018 5:03 PM

The holidays are right around the corner and we love this festive time of year for so many reasons.

Among those reasons is the change in wardrobe staples. Fall jackets, lots of leather, boots—who can be mad at that? But as we roll into this chillier time, there is one trend in particular that stands out as the most festive one of all: velvet.

The soft, rich fabric (usually seen in dark moody colors) just screams holiday time—does it not? If you're not quite ready to sport a lavish cocktail gown, know you have options. A cute crop top feels casual with a pair of jeans and heels. Or why not make the heels themselves velvet? Like we said, the way you wear it is up to you. 

Off-the-Shoulder Top

BUY IT:  BAILEY 44 Wish Come True Off-the-Shoulder Velvet Top, $69

Platforms

BUY IT:  AVA & AIDEN Riley Velvet Platform Sandals, $80

Tank Top

BUY IT: MES DEMOISELLES MARIZA VELVET TOP, $163

Crop Top

BUY IT:  SILVIA TCHERASSI Madison Cropped Velvet Top, $720

Slides

BUY IT:  AVA & AIDEN Vivv Velvet Platform Slides, $60

Leopard Pants

BUY IT:  REBECCA TAYLOR Leopard Print Stretch Velvet Pants, $375

Wrap Dress

BUY IT:  ASTR THE LABEL LANITA VELVET DRESS, $128

Wide Leg Pants

BUY IT:  STINE GOYA Aileen Crushed-Velvet Pants, $270

Blouse

BUY IT:  REBECCA TAYLOR TILDA VELVET TOP, $375

Block Heels

BUY IT:  AVA & AIDEN Perla Velvet Embellished Block-Heel Sandals, $100

Button Front Dress

BUY IT:  GAL MEETS GLAM COLLECTION Joy Button Front Velvet Dress, $168

Midi Dress

BUY IT:  ATTICO Rose-Print Velvet Dress, $755

Mini Dress

BUY IT:  DOLCE & GABBANA Rose-Print Velvet Dress, $1,675

Ankle Boots

BUY IT:  Free People Cecile Velvet Boot, $59

Slides

BUY IT:  AVA & AIDEN Bailey Velvet Loafer Slides, $90

Feeling holiday ready—are you not? 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

