15 New Ways to Wear Velvet This Season

The holidays are right around the corner and we love this festive time of year for so many reasons.

Among those reasons is the change in wardrobe staples. Fall jackets, lots of leather, boots—who can be mad at that? But as we roll into this chillier time, there is one trend in particular that stands out as the most festive one of all: velvet.

The soft, rich fabric (usually seen in dark moody colors) just screams holiday time—does it not? If you're not quite ready to sport a lavish cocktail gown, know you have options. A cute crop top feels casual with a pair of jeans and heels. Or why not make the heels themselves velvet? Like we said, the way you wear it is up to you.