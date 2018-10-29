Simon Baker and Joel Edgerton Lead AACTA Awards 2018 Nominations

Screen Australia
by Ashley Spencer | Mon., Oct. 29, 2018 5:51 PM
The AACTA Awards nominations are here!
Leading the pack of Australian productions in 2018 are comedy-drama film Ladies in Black, drama series Mystery Road and mini-series Riot, each with 11 nominations.
Meanwhile, director-actors Joel Edgerton (Boy Erased) and Simon Baker (Breath) are competing against each other in four categories: Best Film, Best Direction, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor.
Boy Erased co-stars Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman also received supporting actor nominations, while international nominees this year include Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased), Rooney Mara (Mary Magdalene) and Julia Ormond (Ladies in Black).
The AACTA Awards will take place at The Star in Sydney on December 5 and air on Seven with encore screenings on Foxtel.
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMA SERIES
JACK IRISH Ian Collie, Matt Cameron, Andrew Knight – ABC/Easy Tiger Productions
MR INBETWEEN Michele Bennett – Foxtel/Showcase/Blue-Tongue Films and Jungle Entertainment
MYSTERY ROAD David Jowsey, Greer Simpkin – ABC/Bunya Productions
RAKE Ian Collie, Peter Duncan, Richard Roxburgh – ABC/Easy Tiger Productions
WENTWORTH Jo Porter, Pino Amenta – Foxtel/Showcase/FremantleMedia Australia
BEST TELEFEATURE OR MINI SERIES
DEAD LUCKY Ellie Beaumont, Drew Proffitt, Diane Haddon – SBS/Subtext Pictures
FRIDAY ON MY MIND David Taylor, David Maher, Diane Haddon, Christopher Lee – ABC/Playmaker Media
PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK Jo Porter, Brett Popplewell – Foxtel/Showcase/ FremantleMedia Australia
RIOT Joanna Werner, Louise Smith – ABC/Werner Film Productions
SAFE HARBOUR Stephen Corvini, Debbie Lee – SBS/Matchbox Pictures
BEST COMEDY PROGRAM
BLACK COMEDY Kath Shelper, Mark O'Toole – ABC/Scarlett Pictures Pty Ltd
THE LETDOWN Julian Morrow, Sarah Scheller, Alison Bell – ABC/Giant Dwarf
NANETTE Kevin Whyte, Kathleen McCarthy, Frank Bruzzese –Netflix/Guesswork Television
ROSEHAVEN Andrew Walker, Kevin Whyte, Celia Pacquola, Luke McGregor – ABC/What Horse?/Guesswork Television
TRUE STORY WITH HAMISH & ANDY Tim Bartley, Andrew Lee, Ryan Shelton, Andrew Walker – Nine Network/Radio Karate
BEST ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM
GOGGLEBOX AUSTRALIA David McDonald, Kerrie Kerr – Network Ten/Endemol Shine Australia
HARD QUIZ Chris Walker, Kevin Whyte, Charlie Pickering, Tom Gleeson – ABC/Thinkative Television
JULIA ZEMIRO'S HOME DELIVERY Damian Davis, Polly Connolly, Nick Murray, Julia Zemiro – ABC/CJZ
LITTLE BIG SHOTS Karen Greene – Seven Network/Warner Bros International Television
THE WEEKLY WITH CHARLIE PICKERING Chris Walker, Kevin Whyte, Charlie Pickering, Jo Long – ABC/Thinkative TV
BEST LIFESTYLE PROGRAM
BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS Russell Palmer, Rani Eaton – Seven Network/Seven Studios Pty Ltd
THE CHECKOUT Julian Morrow, Nick Murray, Rebecca Annetts –ABC/Jigsaw Dwarf& CJZ
FOOD SAFARI WATER Toufic Charabati, Georgina Neal, Jacinta Dunn – SBS/Kismet Productions
THE GREAT AUSTRALIAN BAKE OFF Nicole Rogers, David Briegel -Jones Foxtel/Lifestyle/FremantleMedia Australia
SELLING HOUSES AUSTRALIA Geoff Fitzpatrick, Duane Hatherly, Sonia Harding Foxtel/Lifestyle/Beyond Productions
BEST REALITY SERIES
AUSTRALIAN SURVIVOR: CHAMPIONS VS CONTENDERS Amelia Fisk, Georgina Hinds, Adam Fergusson – Network Ten/Endemol Shine Australia
MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA Marty Benson, Tim Toni, Adam Fergusson – Network Ten/Endemol Shine Australia
MY KITCHEN RULES Matt Apps, Joe Herdman – Seven Network/Seven Studios Pty Ltd
REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MELBOURNE Kylie Washington, Lisa Potasz, Natalie Brosnan, Pip Rubira – Foxtel/Arena/Matchbox Pictures
THE SINGLE WIVES Paul Franklin, Chris Culvenor – Seven Network/Eureka Productions
BEST CHILDREN'S PROGRAM
THE BUREAU OF MAGICAL THINGS Jonathan M. Shiff, Stuart Wood – Eleven/Jonathan M. Shiff Productions
GRACE BESIDE ME Lois Randall, Dena Curtis –NITV/Magpie Pictures
GUESS HOW MUCH I LOVE YOU Suzanne Ryan –ABC 4 Kids/SLR Productions
MY YEAR 7 LIFE Laura Waters, Emma Fitzsimons, Karla Burt –ABC 4 Kids/Princess Pictures
THE NEW LEGENDS OF MONKEY Rachel Gardner, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Robin Scholes –ABC/See-Saw Films
BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A TELEVISION DRAMA
Damon Herriman RIOT – ABC/Werner Film Productions
Aaron Pedersen MYSTERY ROAD – ABC/Bunya Productions
Richard Roxburgh RAKE – ABC/Easy Tiger Productions
Scott Ryan MR INBETWEEN – Foxtel/Showcase/Blue-Tongue Films and Jungle Entertainment
Hazem Shammas SAFE HARBOUR–SBS/Matchbox Pictures
BEST LEAD ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION DRAMA
Kate Box RIOT – ABC/Werner Film Productions
Tina Bursill DOCTOR DOCTOR – Nine Network/Easy Tiger Productions
Judy Davis MYSTERY ROAD – ABC/Bunya Productions
Leah Purcell WENTWORTH – Foxtel/Showcase/FremantleMedia Australia
Leeanna Walsman SAFE HARBOUR – SBS/Matchbox Pictures
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TELEVISION COMEDY
Alison Bell THE LETDOWN – ABC/Giant Dwarf
Hannah Gadsby NANETTE – Netflix/Guesswork Television
Wayne Hope BACK IN VERY SMALL BUSINESS – ABC/Gristmill
Robyn Nevin BACK IN VERY SMALL BUSINESS – ABC/Gristmill
Celia Pacquola ROSEHAVEN – ABC/What Horse?/Guesswork Television
BEST GUEST OR SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TELEVISION DRAMA
Wayne Blair MYSTERY ROAD – ABC/Bunya Productions
Damien Garvey RAKE – ABC/Easy Tiger Productions
Xavier Samuel RIOT – ABC/Werner Film Productions
Dan Wyllie ROMPER STOMPER – Stan/Roadshow Rough Diamond
Ashley Zukerman FRIDAY ON MY MIND–ABC/Playmaker Media
BEST GUEST OR SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION DRAMA
Caroline Brazier RAKE – ABC/Easy Tiger Productions
Nicole Chamoun SAFE HARBOUR –SBS/Matchbox Pictures
Celia Ireland WENTWORTH – Foxtel/Showcase/FremantleMedia Australia
Deborah Mailman MYSTERY ROAD – ABC/Bunya Productions
Tasma Walton MYSTERY ROAD – ABC/Bunya Productions
BEST DIRECTION IN A TELEVISION DRAMA OR COMEDY
MR INBETWEEN Episode 2 – Unicorns Know Everybody's Name Nash Edgerton –Foxtel/Showcase /Blue-Tongue Films & Jungle Entertainment
MYSTERY ROAD Episode 4 – Silence Rachel Perkins – ABC/Bunya Productions
RIOT Jeffrey Walker – ABC/Werner Film Productions
SAFE HARBOUR Episode 1 Glendyn Ivin – SBS/Matchbox Pictures
BEST DIRECTION IN NONFICTION TELEVISION
AFTER THE APOLOGY Larissa Behrendt – NITV/Pursekey Productions
BLACK AS David Batty – ABC/Rebel Films
HAWKE: THE LARRIKIN AND THE LEADER Episode 1 – The Apprenticeship Bruce Permezel –ABC/Southern Pictures
YOU CAN'T ASK THAT Episode 1 – Survivors of Sexual Assault Aaron Smith, Kirk Docker –ABC/Australian Broadcasting Corporation
BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC SCORE IN TELEVISION
MYSTERY ROAD Episode 4 – Silence Antony Partos, Matteo Zingales – ABC/Bunya Productions
PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK Episode 1 Cezary Skubiszewski – Foxtel/Showcase/ FremantleMedia Australia
RIOT David Hirschfelder – ABC/Werner Film Productions
ROMPER STOMPER Episode 3 – Poetry Richard Pike – Stan/Roadshow Rough Diamond
FILM
BEST FILM PRESENTED BY FOXTEL
BOY ERASED Steve Golin, Kerry Kohansky - Roberts, Joel Edgerton – Anonymous Content and Blue-Tongue Films
BREATH Mark Johnson, Simon Baker, Jamie Hilton – Gran Via, Windalong Films & See Pictures
CARGO Samantha Jennings, Kristina Ceyton, Russell Ackerman, John Schoenfelder, Mark Patterson – Causeway Films
LADIES IN BLACK Allanah Zitserman, Sue Milliken – Lumila Films
SWEET COUNTRY Greer Simpkin, David Jowsey, David Tranter – Bunya Productions
BEST INDIE FILM PRESENTED BY EVENT CINEMAS
BROTHERS' NEST Clayton Jacobson (Dir), Jason Byrne – Jason Byrne Productions Pty Ltd
JIRGA Benjamin Gilmour (Dir), John Maynard – Felix Media Pty Ltd
THE SECOND Mairi Cameron (Dir), Leanne Tonkes, Stephen Lance – Sense & Centsability & Dust Bunny Productions
STRANGE COLOURS Alena Lodkina (Dir), Kate Laurie, Isaac Wall Strange Colours Productions
WEST OF SUNSHINE Jason Raftopoulos (Dir), Alexandros Ouzas – Exile Entertainment
BEST DIRECTION
BOY ERASED Joel Edgerton – Anonymous Content and Blue-Tongue Films
BREATH Simon Baker – Gran Via, Windalong Films & See Pictures
LADIES IN BLACK Bruce Beresford – Lumila Films
SWEET COUNTRY Warwick Thornton – Bunya Productions
BEST LEAD ACTOR
Ryan Corr 1% – See Pictures Pty Ltd
Lucas Hedges BOY ERASED – Anonymous Content and Blue-Tongue Films
Damian Hill WEST OF SUNSHINE – Exile Entertainment
Daniel Monks PULSE – Daniel Monks & Stevie Cruz-Martin
Hamilton Morris SWEET COUNTRY – Bunya Productions
BEST LEAD ACTRESS
Abbey Lee 1% – See Pictures Pty Ltd
Rooney Mara MARY MAGDALENE – See-Saw Films
Kate Mulvany THE MERGER – The Merger Productions
Julia Ormond LADIES IN BLACK – Lumila Films
Angourie Rice LADIES IN BLACK – Lumila Films
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Simon Baker BREATH – Gran Via, Windalong Films & See Pictures
Fayssal Bazzi THE MERGER – The Merger Productions
Russell Crowe BOY ERASED – Anonymous Content and Blue-Tongue Films
Joel Edgerton BOY ERASED – Anonymous Content and Blue-Tongue Films
Josh McConville 1% – See Pictures Pty Ltd
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Elizabeth Debicki BREATH – Gran Via, Windalong Films & See Pictures
Natassia Gorey-Furber SWEET COUNTRY – Bunya Productions
Noni Hazlehurst LADIES IN BLACK – Lumila Films
Simone Kessell 1% – See Pictures Pty Ltd
Nicole Kidman BOY ERASED – Anonymous Content and Blue-Tongue Films
BEST FEATURE DOCUMENTARY
GHOSTHUNTER Ben Lawrence (Dir), Rebecca Bennett – Ghosthunter One
GURRUMUL Paul Damien Williams (Dir), Shannon Swan – 6 Seasons Productions
JILL BILCOCK: DANCING THE INVISIBLE Axel Grigor (Dir), Faramarz K-Rahber – Faraway Productions
MOUNTAIN Jennifer Peedom (Dir), Jo-anne McGowan – Stranger Than Fiction Films Pty Ltd
WORKING CLASS BOY Mark Joffe (Dir), Matt Campbell, Andrew Farrell, Michael Cordell–CJZ
