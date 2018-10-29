Simon Baker and Joel Edgerton Lead AACTA Awards 2018 Nominations

by Ashley Spencer | Mon., Oct. 29, 2018 5:51 PM

Simon Baker, Breath, AACTA

Screen Australia

The AACTA Awards nominations are here!

Leading the pack of Australian productions in 2018 are comedy-drama film Ladies in Black, drama series Mystery Road and mini-series Riot, each with 11 nominations.

Meanwhile, director-actors Joel Edgerton (Boy Erased) and Simon Baker (Breath) are competing against each other in four categories: Best Film, Best Direction, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor.

Boy Erased co-stars Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman also received supporting actor nominations, while international nominees this year include Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased), Rooney Mara (Mary Magdalene) and Julia Ormond (Ladies in Black).

The AACTA Awards will take place at The Star in Sydney on December 5 and air on Seven with encore screenings on Foxtel.

Keep scrolling to see the major category nominees, and click here for the complete list of nominations.

TELEVISION


BEST  DRAMA  SERIES

JACK  IRISH Ian  Collie,  Matt  Cameron,  Andrew  Knight  – ABC/Easy  Tiger  Productions

MR  INBETWEEN Michele  Bennett  – Foxtel/Showcase/Blue-Tongue  Films  and  Jungle  Entertainment

MYSTERY  ROAD David  Jowsey,  Greer  Simpkin  – ABC/Bunya  Productions

RAKE Ian  Collie,  Peter  Duncan,  Richard  Roxburgh  – ABC/Easy  Tiger  Productions

WENTWORTH Jo  Porter,  Pino  Amenta  – Foxtel/Showcase/FremantleMedia  Australia


BEST  TELEFEATURE  OR  MINI  SERIES

DEAD  LUCKY Ellie  Beaumont,  Drew  Proffitt,  Diane  Haddon – SBS/Subtext  Pictures

FRIDAY ON  MY  MIND David  Taylor,  David  Maher,  Diane  Haddon,  Christopher  Lee  – ABC/Playmaker  Media

PICNIC  AT  HANGING  ROCK Jo  Porter,  Brett  Popplewell  – Foxtel/Showcase/  FremantleMedia Australia

RIOT Joanna  Werner,  Louise  Smith  – ABC/Werner  Film  Productions

SAFE  HARBOUR Stephen  Corvini,  Debbie  Lee  – SBS/Matchbox  Pictures


BEST  COMEDY  PROGRAM

BLACK  COMEDY Kath  Shelper,  Mark  O'Toole  – ABC/Scarlett  Pictures  Pty  Ltd

THE  LETDOWN Julian  Morrow,  Sarah  Scheller,  Alison  Bell  – ABC/Giant  Dwarf

NANETTE Kevin  Whyte,  Kathleen  McCarthy,  Frank  Bruzzese  –Netflix/Guesswork  Television

ROSEHAVEN Andrew  Walker,  Kevin  Whyte,  Celia  Pacquola,  Luke  McGregor  – ABC/What  Horse?/Guesswork  Television

TRUE  STORY  WITH  HAMISH  &  ANDY Tim  Bartley,  Andrew  Lee,  Ryan  Shelton,  Andrew  Walker – Nine  Network/Radio  Karate

BEST  ENTERTAINMENT  PROGRAM

GOGGLEBOX  AUSTRALIA David  McDonald,  Kerrie  Kerr  – Network  Ten/Endemol  Shine  Australia

HARD  QUIZ Chris  Walker,  Kevin  Whyte,  Charlie  Pickering,  Tom  Gleeson  – ABC/Thinkative  Television

JULIA  ZEMIRO'S  HOME  DELIVERY Damian  Davis,  Polly  Connolly,  Nick  Murray,  Julia  Zemiro  – ABC/CJZ

LITTLE  BIG  SHOTS Karen  Greene  – Seven  Network/Warner  Bros  International  Television

THE  WEEKLY  WITH  CHARLIE  PICKERING Chris  Walker,  Kevin  Whyte,  Charlie  Pickering,  Jo  Long – ABC/Thinkative  TV


BEST  LIFESTYLE  PROGRAM

BETTER  HOMES  AND  GARDENS Russell  Palmer,  Rani  Eaton  – Seven  Network/Seven  Studios  Pty Ltd

THE  CHECKOUT Julian  Morrow,  Nick  Murray,  Rebecca  Annetts  –ABC/Jigsaw  Dwarf&  CJZ

FOOD  SAFARI  WATER Toufic  Charabati,  Georgina  Neal,  Jacinta  Dunn  – SBS/Kismet  Productions

THE  GREAT  AUSTRALIAN  BAKE  OFF Nicole  Rogers,  David  Briegel -Jones   Foxtel/Lifestyle/FremantleMedia  Australia

SELLING  HOUSES  AUSTRALIA Geoff  Fitzpatrick,  Duane  Hatherly,  Sonia  Harding   Foxtel/Lifestyle/Beyond  Productions

 

BEST  REALITY  SERIES

AUSTRALIAN  SURVIVOR:  CHAMPIONS  VS  CONTENDERS Amelia  Fisk,  Georgina  Hinds,  Adam Fergusson  – Network  Ten/Endemol  Shine  Australia

MASTERCHEF  AUSTRALIA  Marty  Benson,  Tim Toni,  Adam  Fergusson  – Network  Ten/Endemol Shine  Australia

MY  KITCHEN  RULES Matt  Apps,  Joe  Herdman  – Seven  Network/Seven Studios  Pty  Ltd

REAL  HOUSEWIVES  OF  MELBOURNE Kylie  Washington,  Lisa  Potasz,  Natalie  Brosnan,  Pip  Rubira  – Foxtel/Arena/Matchbox  Pictures

THE  SINGLE  WIVES Paul  Franklin,  Chris  Culvenor  – Seven Network/Eureka  Productions


BEST  CHILDREN'S  PROGRAM

THE  BUREAU  OF  MAGICAL  THINGS Jonathan  M.  Shiff,  Stuart  Wood  – Eleven/Jonathan  M.  Shiff  Productions

GRACE  BESIDE  ME Lois  Randall,  Dena  Curtis  –NITV/Magpie  Pictures

GUESS  HOW  MUCH  I  LOVE  YOU Suzanne  Ryan  –ABC  4  Kids/SLR  Productions

MY  YEAR  7  LIFE Laura  Waters,  Emma  Fitzsimons,  Karla  Burt  –ABC  4  Kids/Princess  Pictures

THE  NEW  LEGENDS  OF  MONKEY Rachel  Gardner,  Jamie  Laurenson,  Hakan  Kousetta,  Emile  Sherman,  Iain  Canning,  Robin  Scholes  –ABC/See-Saw Films

BEST  LEAD  ACTOR  IN  A  TELEVISION  DRAMA

Damon  Herriman  RIOT – ABC/Werner  Film  Productions

Aaron  Pedersen  MYSTERY  ROAD – ABC/Bunya  Productions

Richard  Roxburgh  RAKE – ABC/Easy  Tiger  Productions

Scott  Ryan  MR  INBETWEEN – Foxtel/Showcase/Blue-Tongue  Films  and  Jungle  Entertainment

Hazem  Shammas  SAFE  HARBOUR–SBS/Matchbox  Pictures

 

BEST  LEAD  ACTRESS  IN  A  TELEVISION  DRAMA

Kate  Box  RIOT – ABC/Werner  Film  Productions

Tina  Bursill  DOCTOR  DOCTOR – Nine  Network/Easy  Tiger  Productions

Judy  Davis  MYSTERY  ROAD – ABC/Bunya  Productions

Leah  Purcell  WENTWORTH – Foxtel/Showcase/FremantleMedia  Australia

Leeanna  Walsman  SAFE  HARBOUR – SBS/Matchbox  Pictures

 

BEST  PERFORMANCE  IN  A  TELEVISION  COMEDY

Alison  Bell  THE  LETDOWN – ABC/Giant  Dwarf

Hannah  Gadsby  NANETTE – Netflix/Guesswork Television

Wayne  Hope  BACK  IN  VERY  SMALL  BUSINESS – ABC/Gristmill 

Robyn  Nevin  BACK  IN  VERY  SMALL  BUSINESS – ABC/Gristmill 

Celia  Pacquola  ROSEHAVEN – ABC/What  Horse?/Guesswork  Television

 

BEST  GUEST  OR  SUPPORTING  ACTOR  IN  A  TELEVISION  DRAMA

Wayne  Blair  MYSTERY  ROAD – ABC/Bunya  Productions

Damien  Garvey  RAKE – ABC/Easy  Tiger Productions

Xavier Samuel RIOT – ABC/Werner  Film  Productions

Dan  Wyllie  ROMPER  STOMPER – Stan/Roadshow  Rough  Diamond

Ashley  Zukerman  FRIDAY  ON  MY  MIND–ABC/Playmaker  Media

 

BEST  GUEST  OR  SUPPORTING  ACTRESS  IN  A  TELEVISION  DRAMA

Caroline  Brazier  RAKE – ABC/Easy  Tiger  Productions

Nicole  Chamoun  SAFE  HARBOUR –SBS/Matchbox  Pictures

Celia  Ireland  WENTWORTH – Foxtel/Showcase/FremantleMedia  Australia

Deborah  Mailman  MYSTERY  ROAD – ABC/Bunya  Productions

Tasma  Walton  MYSTERY  ROAD – ABC/Bunya  Productions

BEST  DIRECTION  IN  A  TELEVISION  DRAMA  OR  COMEDY

MR  INBETWEEN  Episode  2  – Unicorns  Know  Everybody's  Name  Nash  Edgerton   –Foxtel/Showcase /Blue-Tongue  Films  &  Jungle  Entertainment

MYSTERY  ROAD  Episode  4 Silence  Rachel Perkins  – ABC/Bunya  Productions

RIOT Jeffrey  Walker  – ABC/Werner  Film  Productions

SAFE  HARBOUR  Episode  1 Glendyn  Ivin  – SBS/Matchbox  Pictures


BEST  DIRECTION  IN  NONFICTION  TELEVISION

AFTER  THE  APOLOGY Larissa  Behrendt  – NITV/Pursekey Productions

BLACK  AS David  Batty  – ABC/Rebel  Films

HAWKE:  THE  LARRIKIN  AND  THE  LEADER  Episode  1 The  Apprenticeship  Bruce  Permezel  –ABC/Southern  Pictures

YOU  CAN'T  ASK  THAT  Episode  1 Survivors  of  Sexual  Assault  Aaron  Smith,  Kirk  Docker  –ABC/Australian  Broadcasting  Corporation

 

BEST  ORIGINAL  MUSIC  SCORE  IN  TELEVISION

MYSTERY  ROAD  Episode  4 Silence  Antony  Partos,  Matteo  Zingales  – ABC/Bunya  Productions

PICNIC  AT  HANGING  ROCK  Episode  1 Cezary  Skubiszewski  – Foxtel/Showcase/  FremantleMedia Australia

RIOT David  Hirschfelder  – ABC/Werner  Film  Productions

ROMPER  STOMPER  Episode  3 Poetry  Richard  Pike  – Stan/Roadshow  Rough  Diamond

FILM

 

BEST  FILM  PRESENTED  BY  FOXTEL

BOY  ERASED Steve  Golin,  Kerry  Kohansky - Roberts,  Joel  Edgerton  – Anonymous  Content  and  Blue-Tongue  Films

BREATH Mark  Johnson,  Simon  Baker,  Jamie  Hilton  – Gran  Via,  Windalong  Films  &  See  Pictures

CARGO Samantha  Jennings,  Kristina  Ceyton,  Russell  Ackerman,  John  Schoenfelder,  Mark Patterson  – Causeway  Films

LADIES  IN  BLACK Allanah  Zitserman,  Sue  Milliken  – Lumila  Films

SWEET  COUNTRY Greer  Simpkin,  David  Jowsey,  David  Tranter  – Bunya  Productions


BEST  INDIE  FILM  PRESENTED  BY  EVENT  CINEMAS

BROTHERS'  NEST Clayton  Jacobson  (Dir),  Jason  Byrne  – Jason  Byrne  Productions  Pty  Ltd

JIRGA Benjamin  Gilmour  (Dir),  John  Maynard  – Felix  Media  Pty  Ltd

THE  SECOND Mairi  Cameron  (Dir),  Leanne  Tonkes,  Stephen  Lance  – Sense  &  Centsability  &  Dust Bunny  Productions

STRANGE  COLOURS Alena  Lodkina  (Dir),  Kate  Laurie,  Isaac  Wall  Strange  Colours  Productions

WEST  OF  SUNSHINE Jason  Raftopoulos  (Dir),  Alexandros  Ouzas  – Exile  Entertainment

 

BEST  DIRECTION

BOY  ERASED Joel  Edgerton  – Anonymous  Content  and  Blue-Tongue  Films

BREATH Simon  Baker  – Gran  Via,  Windalong  Films  &  See  Pictures

LADIES  IN  BLACK Bruce  Beresford  – Lumila  Films

SWEET  COUNTRY Warwick  Thornton  – Bunya  Productions


BEST  LEAD  ACTOR

Ryan  Corr  1% – See Pictures  Pty  Ltd

Lucas  Hedges  BOY  ERASED – Anonymous  Content  and  Blue-Tongue  Films

Damian  Hill  WEST  OF  SUNSHINE – Exile  Entertainment

Daniel  Monks  PULSE – Daniel  Monks  &  Stevie  Cruz-Martin

Hamilton  Morris  SWEET  COUNTRY – Bunya  Productions

BEST LEAD ACTRESS

Abbey  Lee  1% – See  Pictures  Pty  Ltd

Rooney  Mara  MARY  MAGDALENE – See-Saw  Films

Kate  Mulvany  THE  MERGER – The  Merger  Productions

Julia  Ormond  LADIES  IN  BLACK – Lumila  Films

Angourie  Rice  LADIES  IN  BLACK – Lumila  Films

 

BEST  SUPPORTING  ACTOR

Simon  Baker  BREATH – Gran  Via,  Windalong  Films  &  See  Pictures

Fayssal  Bazzi  THE  MERGER – The  Merger  Productions

Russell  Crowe  BOY  ERASED – Anonymous  Content  and  Blue-Tongue  Films

Joel  Edgerton  BOY  ERASED – Anonymous  Content  and  Blue-Tongue Films

Josh  McConville  1% – See  Pictures  Pty  Ltd

 

BEST  SUPPORTING  ACTRESS

Elizabeth  Debicki  BREATH – Gran  Via,  Windalong  Films  &  See  Pictures

Natassia  Gorey-Furber  SWEET  COUNTRY – Bunya  Productions

Noni  Hazlehurst  LADIES  IN  BLACK – Lumila  Films

Simone  Kessell  1% – See  Pictures  Pty  Ltd

Nicole  Kidman  BOY  ERASED – Anonymous  Content  and  Blue-Tongue  Films

 

BEST  FEATURE  DOCUMENTARY

GHOSTHUNTER  Ben  Lawrence  (Dir), Rebecca  Bennett  – Ghosthunter One

GURRUMUL  Paul  Damien  Williams  (Dir),  Shannon  Swan  – 6  Seasons  Productions

JILL  BILCOCK:  DANCING  THE  INVISIBLE  Axel  Grigor  (Dir),  Faramarz  K-Rahber  – Faraway  Productions

MOUNTAIN  Jennifer  Peedom  (Dir),  Jo-anne  McGowan  – Stranger  Than  Fiction  Films  Pty  Ltd

WORKING  CLASS  BOY  Mark  Joffe  (Dir),  Matt  Campbell,  Andrew  Farrell,  Michael  Cordell–CJZ

