Simon Baker and Joel Edgerton Lead AACTA Awards 2018 Nominations

The AACTA Awards nominations are here!

Leading the pack of Australian productions in 2018 are comedy-drama film Ladies in Black, drama series Mystery Road and mini-series Riot, each with 11 nominations.

Meanwhile, director-actors Joel Edgerton (Boy Erased) and Simon Baker (Breath) are competing against each other in four categories: Best Film, Best Direction, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor.

Boy Erased co-stars Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman also received supporting actor nominations, while international nominees this year include Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased), Rooney Mara (Mary Magdalene) and Julia Ormond (Ladies in Black).

The AACTA Awards will take place at The Star in Sydney on December 5 and air on Seven with encore screenings on Foxtel.

Keep scrolling to see the major category nominees, and click here for the complete list of nominations.