The Truth About the Fab Romantic Lives of Queer Eye's Guys

"Lightning in a bottle."

That's how creator and executive producer David Collins described casting the Queer Eye revival to E! News. To land on the perfect mix that is design whiz Bobby Berk, culture expert Karamo Brown, fashion guru Tan France, food and wine ace Antoni Porowski and grooming pro Jonathan Van Ness, "We brought in the top 50 guys from around the world that we had narrowed down in each of the five categories," Collins explains. And over the course of a long weekend in L.A., they found the group they would send down south to make over the men of Georgia.

"We just played mix-and-match," the Emmy Award-winning producer explains, "but I think the guys will tell you...that they all kind of found each other in the room of 50 and kind of identified—and their chemistry and energy was so evident and palpable in the rooms."

Porowski certainly felt the spark. "There was this weird electricity that happened when they sort of threw us into this room during chemistry testing," he told E! News. As Collins "was running around in the back, sort of like really excited," he continued, "we felt something special. We were weirdly finishing each other's sentences. "We're all different, but we still manage to get along really well."