There Are More Modern Family Twists Coming After the Big Death

Death came to Modern Family. It wasn't the first time, but the 2018 Halloween episode titled "Good Grief" featured a death that touched every part of the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clans. Warning, spoilers follow.

In "Good Grief," the family learned DeDe (Shelley Long), mom of Claire (Julie Bowen) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and ex-wife of Jay (Ed O'Neill), passed away in her sleep while on a trip. What followed was the family handling the news in, as per usual, unexpected and funny ways.

"We've never really done a death before on the show," Ariel Winter told E! News at Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation's A Time for Heroes Family Festival. "We usually like to keep things fun and lighthearted, but also talk about things that might be difficult issues. But this one was a little bit darker than usual."