What Demi Lovato's First 90 Days of Sobriety Mean for Her Recovery

"I've been very open about my story just because that the more honest and open I am, the more people that I'm gonna be able to reach," she said in an interview with Today in 2015. "Mental illnesses, in general, are...not talked about as much as they should."

But as a public figure, Demi has made a point to change that. As she explained during an appearance on Good Morning America earlier this year, "I think that it's important for me to use my voice for more than just singing. I just know how important it is to use my platform to help others and to share my story in hopes that it inspires people to either get into recovery or better themselves. Whatever it is, I just want people to know they're not alone and I'm here for them."

And Demi wasn't relating to fans purely from a past perspective. At every stage of her sobriety, dealing with addiction has been "a daily journey," she told E! News in 2011, "and it's definitely going to be a struggle that I'll have to deal with for the rest of my life."

Some days "it's felt really easy," Demi explained to Seventeen, "and I've felt great about where I am. But then I have moments when it's not. That's life."

She reiterated that there is no simple, surefire solution to getting and staying sober. "You can't just take your mind and your body into the shop and get it fixed," she told the magazine. "It doesn't come out repaired. It's not like a car. It takes time—pace yourself. Every day is a new opportunity to change your life and be who you want to be."

And Demi worked hard to live a healthy life and encouraged her fans to do the same. "I'm not going to be perfect," she told E! News in 2011, "but...if I can make it through the day, that's all that matters."