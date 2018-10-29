Twitter May Remove Its Like Button

Twitter introduced the like button in 2015 as a replacement to the favorite button, which was shaped like a star.

"We want to make Twitter easier and more rewarding to use, and we know that at times the star could be confusing, especially to newcomers," Twitter's then product manager Akarshan Kumar told TechCrunch at the time. "You might like a lot of things, but not everything can be your favorite. The heart, in contrast, is a universal symbol that resonates across languages, cultures, and time zones. The heart is more expressive, enabling you to convey a range of emotions and easily connect with people. And in our tests, we found that people loved it."

The switch seemed to perform well, with Kevin Weil, then SVP of product at Twitter, telling the media outlet it drove a 6% increase in favorites for existing users and 9% for new users.

However, it looks like the company may be losing love for the heart button. According to The Telegraph, getting endorsements, such as in the form of likes, can be an addictive behavior for some users and cause them to delete their posts if they don't get enough signs of approval.

Dorsey talked about his feelings toward the button's incentives at the WIRED25 Summit earlier this month.

"Right now we have a big like button with a heart on it and we're incentivizing people to want it to go up" he said, per the magazine. "Is that the right thing? Versus contributing to the public conversation or a healthy conversation? How do we incentive healthy conversation?"