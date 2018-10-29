Priyanka Chopra Basically Wore a Wedding Dress to Her Bridal Shower

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Oct. 29, 2018 7:45 AM

Priyanka Chopra, Bridal Shower Arrival

Gotham/GC Images

It seems Priyanka Chopra gave fans a sneak peek of her upcoming wedding.

Three months after Nick Jonas proposed to her with a $200,000 ring from Tiffany's, the Quantico actress dressed to the nines in New York Sunday at her star-studded bridal shower; bridesmaids Anjula Acharia and Mubina Rattonsey hosted the bash at Tiffany's Blue Box Café.

Wearing a strapless gown from Marchesa's Spring 2018 collection and Christian Louboutin heels, the 36-year-old actress accessorized her look with—what else?—Tiffany and Co. jewels. Priyanka, who carried a Jimmy Choo clutch, gave fans a sneak peek at her glam look hours earlier on Instagram Stories: "My girls r in town! #anyreasontoparty #preweddingcelebrations."

Mimi Cuttrell styled Priyanka, while makeup artist Yumi Mori used lavender eye shadow and pink lipstick to add to the romance. Mimi shared a shot on Instagram, dubbing her "THE bride."

Photos

What Priyanka Chopra May Wear on her Wedding

Priyanka Chopra, Bridal Shower

Instagram

Celebrity guests included future sister-in-law Danielle Jonas, Kelly Ripa and Lupita Nyong'o.

A DJ played Bollywood hits and the bridesmaids gave speeches, according to Us Weekly. Priyanka's pals left with a swag bag, which included a bottle of champagne and a wrapped gift.

Earlier this month, Priyanka spoke to E! News at the Tiffany Blue Book Collection event about how "excited" she is to spend her life with the 26-year-old musician. "It's a very different feeling," she said. "I never realized that having a boyfriend and having a fiancé are completely different. It just feels different; there's gravitas. You feel like family, which is just so different."

Though they haven't been a couple very long, they're in it for the long haul. "Priyanka is really happy right now. She is in full-on wedding planning mode but isn't stressed at all," an insider tells E! News exclusively. "She's just really excited to marry Nick, and they are both very happy."

