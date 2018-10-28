Matthew McConaughey Surprises Hurricane Harvey First Responders

Matthew McConaughey surprised many first responders all across Houston on Sunday as a part of National First Responders Day.

McConaughey and the Bourbon maker Wild Turkey teamed up again this year for the "Wild Turkey Gives back" campaign. The True Detective star, who hails from Texas himself, spent the day traveling around to different stations and hospitals in Houston that were impacted by the devastating Hurricane Harvey, which hit the area in the summer of 2017. McConaughey is also the Creative Director of Wild Turkey.

The actor was joined by Wild Turkey Master Distiller Eddie Russell and Houston's Mayor Sylvester Turner for the visits to Houston's heroes. McConaughey stopped by Houston Fire Station 26, Houston Police Department, Houston Emergency 911 Call Center and Ben Taub Hospital.

The Dallas Buyers Club actor discussed why supporting Hurricane Harvey responders was important to him. "I'm Texas born and raised, so acknowledging the hard work and dedication of first responders in Houston is meaningful to me personally," the actor said in a memo sent to E! News. "Over the past year alone with the hurricanes in Puerto Rico, the Carolinas and Florida and the fires in California, the number of heroic men and women on the front lines of natural disasters is staggering."