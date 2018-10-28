Demi Moore Gets Brutally Honest About Overcoming Her "Self-Destructive" Spiral

Sun., Oct. 28, 2018

Demi Moore

Demi Moore reflected on overcoming her earliest battles with gratitude. 

The two-time Golden Globe nominee, who was honored on Saturday with the Woman of the Year Award by the Peggy Albrecht Friendly House, spoke candidly about the "self-destructive path" that could have derailed her career. Friendly House is a residential program for women recovering from substance and alcohol abuse.

"I feel like there's a defining moments in our lives that shape who we are and the direction we go and early in my career, I was spiraling down a path of real self-destruction and no matter what successes I had, I just never felt good enough," the star recalled. "I had absolutely no value for myself and this self-destructive path, it very quickly brought me to a real crisis point and it wasn't clear at the time the reason. Maybe it was divine intervention." 

Demi Moore's Best Looks

Demi Moore

Moore noted two unnamed people who she "barely knew" who stood up for her. As the actress joked, it was more like an "ultimatum." "Unless I was dead, I better show up," she quipped. 

Without getting too specific, the G.I. Jane star said she was given "a chance to redirect the course of my life before I destroyed everything."

"Clearly they saw more of me than I saw of myself," Moore noted. "And I'm so grateful because without that opportunity, without their believing me, I wouldn't be standing here today."

Demi Moore Roasts One of Her "Top Three Husbands" Bruce Willis in Comedy Central Special

Moore, who sought treatment in early 2012, concluded her remarks with an uplifting message about knowing your own value. 

"Life is certainly not a straight line and I think everyone here has dealt with not feeling good enough at some point in their lives," she said. "I know in a moment of great struggle for me, I've reached out to a wise teacher and expressed my fear that I wasn't good enough and she said, 'You will never be good enough, but you can know the value of your worth. Put down the measuring stick.'"

As she finished, "So today, I put down the measuring stick and I thank you for this beautiful acknowledgment and the opportunity to know the value of my worth."

