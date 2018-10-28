Meghan Markle Nails Speech About Women's Right to Vote

A well-deserved round of applause for Meghan Markle.

After touching down in New Zealand on Sunday for the final leg of her and Prince Harry's joint royal tour, the Duchess of Sussex topped off their first day in the country with a standout speech on the country's history spearheading women's suffrage.

Donning a Gabriela Hearst cocktail dress with custom cap sleeves and a Māori-inspired necklace, the expectant royal stood in front of a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II as she delivered her empowering remarks at a Government House reception on Sunday.

"We are proud to be able to join you tonight in celebrating the 125th anniversary of women's suffrage in your country," the mom-to-be began as she spoke steadily and articulately.

"The achievements of the women of New Zealand who campaigned for their right to vote, and were the first in the world to achieve it, are universally admired," she continued. "In looking forward to this very special occasion, I reflected on the importance of this achievement, but also the larger impact of what this symbolizes...because yes, women's suffrage is about feminism, but feminism is about fairness."