Kenya Moore Reveals Pregnancy Health Scare as Due Date Approaches

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Oct. 27, 2018 2:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kenya Moore, Pregnancy Style

Instagram

Kenya Moore's due date is rapidly approaching, and she's revealing some health struggles she's having along the way.

On Saturday, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a photo of her feet, which appear to be extremely swollen. She divulged that the cause of the swelling was due to preeclampsia, which, according to the Mayo Clinic, is "complication characterized by high blood pressure and signs of damage to another organ system, most often the liver and kidneys."

"I made fun of my swollen feet at @cynthiabailey10 party. Next day my tests came back for possible preeclampsia," she captioned the photo. "I gained 17 lbs in ONE week due to severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine. This is NOT normal!"

According to Moore, "baby is fine," but it seems she is waiting on test results to come back.

Photos

Kenya Moore's Pregnancy Style

She added, "Staying positive. To my pregnant sisters please go to your visits and tell the doctor of any drastic changes. Thank God I have great doctors."

According to the Mayo Clinic, women over the age of 40 have a higher chance of developing preeclampsia. Moore is 47. 

Kim Kardashian also suffered from preeclampsia when she had her second child, Saint West. That was a major reason why she and Kanye West decided to use a surrogate for their third child, Chicago.

 

Moore has been open but cautious about her pregnancy since the start. A few months after announcing she and Marc Daly were expecting their first child, Moore shared a video of her ultrasound and called it her "miracle."

She told Andy Cohen at the announcement that she just wants "a healthy baby." She added, "I don't want to talk about the details. I am still just very nervous about everything so I just want to get past a safe place."

Moore informed E! News that she and Daly have a name for their baby, but their lips are sealed until she gives birth. She and her husband also don't know the sex of their baby, but they have a unisex name picked out that apparently holds a special meaning.

"My cousin actually said it at a family function once. Marc and I both looked at each other and we were both like, 'Oh my God! That's an amazing name,'" she told E! News in September. "It means so much to us. It has great significance to us."

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kenya Moore , Real Housewives , The Real Housewives Of Atlanta , Babies , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Colton Haynes, Jeff Leatham

Colton Haynes' 1-Year Wedding Anniversary Tribute to Jeff Leatham Will Make You Swoon

Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams Reveals the Sex of Her Baby

Jen Harley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Spend the Day Together in Miami Amid Relationship Tension

Demi Lovato, 2017 Grammys

Demi Lovato Is 90 Days Sober After Suffering Overdose, Singer's Mom Reveals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Invictus Games 2018

Meghan Markle's First Official Twitter Photo Is a Tribute to Prince Harry

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan Gets Cozy With New Man at Halloween Party After Divorce Filing

Harry Styles, Casamigos Halloween party 2018

Harry Styles Dresses Up as Elton John at Star-Studded Casamigos Halloween Party

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.