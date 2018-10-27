Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Spend the Day Together in Miami Amid Relationship Tension

VAEM / BACKGRID
Ronnie Oritz-Magro and Jen Harley spent a day in the sun together, despite escalating tension in their relationship.
Both Jersey Shore stars posted Instagram story videos from a boat in Miami alongside a few of their friends. One of their pals, Jessica Ouaknine shared a photo of them all together on a boat. Ronnie was in Boca Raton, Fla. earlier hosting at a club alongside singer Aubrey O'Day.
Their outing in Miami comes days after Jen and Ronnie's relationship once again turned rocky. On Thursday, Ronnie posted a video of their daughter crying and claimed that Jen "Left 12 yr old son alone while she went to drink." He has since deleted the video from social media.
Jen replied in an Instagram story of her own, citing their daughter Ariana's tears. "Under his care look at my daughter screaming and crying I'm so scared for her she never cries like that I'm so heartbroken," she wrote.
On Wednesday, Ronnie posted a selfie on his Instagram story showing a black eye and seemed to blame Jen for it. "Sorry for lying to my friends and family, sometimes u love people so much your (sic) willing to lie and hurt the people that u love the most to protect," he wrote.
Jen later called out her boyfriend in her Instagram comments. E! News obtained the comments, which are set to private. She wrote, "I don't post my s--t on IG lol. He's lying. I'll prove it again with the car thing I can't deal with a drug addict anymore it's getting so out of control."
Jen and Ronnie have had a tenuous relationship and are known to verbally spar on social media.
In April, the couple got into a vicious social media fight where Ron called Jen a "hoe." He wrote in one of his stories at the time, "Note to self, can't turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter." He added, "Yeahhh buddy."
She replied, "You can't turn a coke head into a father," and made fun of his hashtag by including "Yeahhh buddy" in her note as well.
Amid a domestic dispute and Jen's arrest for domestic battery, the two of them split up and then got back together in August. A few weeks ago, the two of them were reported to be "strong" and the "best" they've "ever been."
