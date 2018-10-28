All the Married to Medicine Confessions That Nearly Gave Fans a Heart Attack

Here's something the doctor order: We all need to talk about Married to Medicine.

For six seasons, the faces of Bravo's hit series have become some of the most relatable, authentic and genuine reality stars on TV. If you don't believe us, just look at the ratings that keep climbing and climbing.

But in a genre where so many only like to share the good parts of their lives, this crew including original cast members Dr. Jackie Walters and Dr. Simone Whitmore haven't been afraid to document the tough times in marriage, relationship, work and friendship.

"I think the fans have really connected with the cast's families because maybe we remind them of some of their own families," Mariah Huq shared with E! News. "I think we have been very transparent. I also think people can relate to our ups and downs because they are very real situations."

Toya Bush-Harris added, "We think that the audience has resonated with us so much because we have been so transparent with our real lives...We think people appreciate how honest we have been and that we are not going through any issues that the audience hasn't gone through too. Hopefully we have been good examples on how married couples should work through conflict and the difficulties life inevitably will bring."