Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa Have Already Outdone Themselves For Halloween 2018

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Oct. 26, 2018 1:13 PM

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

David M. Russell | Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are eyeing the award for best Halloween costumes this year. 

On this year's Live With Kelly and Ryan the hosts are bringing their A-game for their over-the-top Halloween special named "Live's Best Halloween Show Ever: the ReBOOOOt". Like year's past, the duo is finding inspiration from today's pop culture, which led them to the creative theme: televisions reboots. For their hour-long show, Kelly and Ryan are going to attempt to bring to back to life popular shows and movies like Friends, Top Gun, I Love Lucy, The Brady Bunch, Saved by the Bell, Laverne and Shirley, Charlie's Angels and many more.

Not to mention the countless celebrity appearances from A-listers like Christina AguileraAndy Cohenand John Stamos

If their past Halloween specials are any indication, then this show is going to be filled with spooks and delight.

Photos

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest's Halloween Costumes Through the Years

To check out all of their costumes from previous years, check out the gallery below!

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Halloween

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Body Swap

The duo swaps places one Halloween by choosing to dress as their counter parts. Not too shabby!

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Halloween

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Gamora and Peter Quill take a break from saving the galaxy to make an appearance at the Halloween special.

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Wonder People

The team at Live With Kelly and Ryan don their armor from the Amazon, the fictional country, not the online retailer.

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

Lou Rocco, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Eleven & Mike

Eleven and Mike escape from the upside down to visit for the 2017 Halloween special.

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Kim K & Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, or should we say Kelly and Ryan, gear up to help the Property Brothers with some help with a reno.

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Halloween 2017

Pawel Kaminski, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Daenerys Targaryen & Jaime Lannister

Kelly and Ryan give the camera their best look of power and grit as they pose as Daenerys Targaryen and Jaime Lannister 

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

David M. Russell | Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Laverne & Shirley

Ryan and Kelly get all gussied up to reenact the classic '80s show, Laverne & Shirley.

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

David M. Russell | Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Friends

Kelly and Ryan put a modern twist on the '90s classic when they channel Rachel and Chandler from the iconic opening sequence.

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest

David M. Russell | Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Kelly Kapowski & Zack Morris

In this blast to the past, Kelly and Ryan go back to high school for Saved by the Bell.

Kelly Ripa, Halloween Costumes, Cher

Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Cher

Kelly who? The talk show host disguised her signature platinum locks under a voluminous black wig when she dressed up as the pop legend for the 2010 VMAs. Ripa loved the look so much that seven years later she shared a throwback photo of the over-the-top look, writing, "If I could turn back time I'd be Cher every damn day."

Kelly Ripa, Halloween Costumes, Kim Kardashian

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Kim Kardashian

Now that's a whole new side to Kelly! She channeled her inner Kim K. when replicating the reality star's iconic PAPER Magazine cover on Live! with Kelly and Michael's Halloween episode in 2015. 

Kelly Ripa, Halloween Costumes, Trumps

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

POTUS and FLOTUS

Feeling presidential? In 2016, the star dressed up as both Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump for a game of "First Family Feud" during the Live! With Kelly Halloween show.

Kelly Ripa, Halloween Costumes, Pamela Anderson

Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Pamela Anderson

Look at the size of that hat! Ripa dressed up as the famously voluptuous model on Live! with Regis and Kelly's Halloween episode in 2003.

Kelly Ripa, Halloween Costumes, Sarah Palin

Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Sarah Palin

Lady in red! In 2008, Ripa took on the role of then-Republican Vice President nominee on Live! With Regis and Kelly.

Kelly Ripa, Halloween Costumes, Toddlers and Tiaras

David Steele, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Toddlers and Tiaras

Best in show! In 2011, the petite TV personality got all dolled up for Live! With Regis and Kelly when she transformed into one of the pageant girls from Toddlers & Tiaras.

Kelly Ripa, Halloween Costumes, Beyonce

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

Beyoncé

Queen K! The star recreated the epic look from Bey's "Lemonade" music video during the Halloween episode of Live! With Kelly and Michael in 2016. 

Live's Best Halloween Show Ever: the ReBOOOOt airs live in on October 31 at 9 a.m. ET.

