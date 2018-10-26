Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Her Reaction to Megyn Kelly's "Horrifying" Blackface Comments

Just before NBC News confirmed it was canceling Megyn Kelly Today, Jenna Bush Hager opened up to E! News about her reaction to Megyn Kelly's blackface comments.

As viewers will recall, Kelly came under fire earlier this week after she hosted a panel discussion on Today and questioned why it was inappropriate for white people to dress up in blackface on Halloween.

"But what is racist? Because…you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween," Kelly said during her discussion with Hager, Melissa Rivers, and Jacob Soboroff. "Back when I was a kid, that was OK as long as you were dressing up as like a character."

During her interview with E! News, Hager described the remarks as "horrifying" and said "it wasn't what we were there to talk about."

"Obviously, in this day and age, but in any day and age, when there's talk of something that would make somebody feel bad, it's not something we stand for ever," she said. "Not then, not ever. It made me sad."