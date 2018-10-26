Is Hocus Pocus Even a Good Movie? How It Became an Enduring Cult Classic Anyway

It's just a bunch of Hocus Pocus.

For 25 years, Disney has held a spell on audiences come Halloween, thanks to Hocus Pocus, the cult classic family comedy about three witches (played to campy perfection by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) who just want to suck the lives out of little children and live forever. Since its debut 25 years ago, Hocus Pocus has become the definitive Halloween movie and a pop culture staple; a mainstream cult classic for the social media generation.

But when Hocus Pocus first premiered in 1993, it had all the markings of a flop—and kind of was one at first. So what changed?