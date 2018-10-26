Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago West Makes Her KKW Beauty Modeling Debut

She may be only 9 months old, but Chicago West has already made her KKW Beauty modeling debut.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Friday to post a picture of her cuddling with her youngest child for her latest beauty campaign. In the photo, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can be seen posing topless and holding her baby girl close to her chest. Meanwhile, Chicago looks comfortable as she nuzzles up to her mother and lies dreamily on her lap with her eyes closed.

Kim also sports a pair of pink metallic pants to match her promoted eye shadow. 

"My heavenly baby!" Kim captions the picture. "Showing off the new pink shadows in the Flashing Lights Collection wearing Flashy and High Key available at KKWbeauty.com."

She also gives a shout-out to her photographer, David LaChapelle, as well as to her glam squad, Sam Visser and Chris Appleton.

Photos

Chicago West's Cutest Pics

Chicago isn't the only one in the famous family to book a modeling gig at an early age. In 2017, North West covered her first magazine and posed alongside her mother for Interview. Then, in July, Kim's firstborn modeled with her grandmother, Kris Jenner, and mom for Fendi's #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign. She also posed for Harper's Bazaar with her brother, Saint West, and her dad, Kanye West, in August and hit the runway in September for the LOL Surprise! Fashion show in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Of course, this should't come as a surprise considering the kids' fashion-forward parents. After all, their dad is the head of Yeezy and Kim has been known to make headlines for her red carpet-ready looks. Plus, their aunt Kendall Jenner knows a thing or two about the modeling biz.

We can't wait to see what the little fashionista does next!

