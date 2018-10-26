Ed Sheeran's Underwear Could Be Yours...If That's What You Really Want

Are you in the love with the shape of Ed Sheeran? And ever wonder if he's a briefs or boxers kind of guy?

The singer has donated 300 personal items, including not one but six pairs of his underwear, a mixture of both kinds, to a charity auction that will take place on November 10. Proceeds will go to Zest, a charity supporting the Suffolk, U.K.-based St Elizabeth Hospice, which provides care to young adults living with progressive and terminal illnesses.

Staring bids for Sheeran's boxers range from £20 ($25) to £80 ($102). They range from size medium and large. There are three black boxer shorts and boxer-briefs, one pair of black briefs with blue trimming with the words "Ibiza Rocks" printed on it, one pair of orange boxer-briefs, and one light gray pair of briefs with the words "aka sexy bastard" printed on the waistband.