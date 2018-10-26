Kelly Rowland Shuts Down Skin Bleaching Rumors

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Oct. 26, 2018 6:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kelly Rowland

Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Kelly Rowland took to Instagram on Thursday to shut down rumors she had bleached her skin.

The speculation started earlier this week after the former Destiny's Child star  posted pictures from a recent photo shoot on the social network.

In a since-deleted Instagram Stories video that was captured by several fan accounts, Rowland said she "never [answers] questions like this" because she thinks "it's so stupid;" however, she decided to set the record straight this time.

"I am not the one to bleach my skin, nor do I want to bleach my skin, nor do I have to bleach my skin," she said. "I don't even think that—it's not for me. So, don't go saying stupid stuff like that. You ever thought that it could be the lighting?"

At the end of her video, she added, "Dude, I am still chocolate. Forever chocolate. Proud to be chocolate."

Read

Kelly Rowland Dishes on Her First Big Fashion Splurge Back in the Destiny's Child Days

Rowland is clearly too busy to focus on any false rumors. Not only is she launching her own eyewear collection, Smoke x Mirrors, but she's also been hard at work supporting the organization Baby2Baby. In addition, the busy mama is the proud parent to her son Titan.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kelly Rowland , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Tamron Hall, Al Roker

Tamron Hall and Al Roker Reunite Amid Megyn Kelly's Today Drama

Megyn Kelly, Megyn Kelly Today

Gayle King Thinks Megyn Kelly "Stepped in It" With Blackface Comments

Outlander Set Visit

We Played a Drinking Game With Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe on the Outlander Set in Scotland and There Are Worse Things to Do

Meghan Markle, Oscar De La Renta Dress, Australian Geographic Society Awards

Meghan Markle's Oscar de La Renta Gown Might Be Her Most Unforgettable Look Yet

Get a Room with Carson and Thom

Everything You Love About Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia Is on Display in Get a Room

LADYGANG, Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, Jac Vanek

Get Ready for Ed Sheeran, Booty Popping and Much More on LADYGANG

Kris Jenner, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Kris Jenner: I Can't "Control" Kanye West, but I Can "Be Supportive"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.