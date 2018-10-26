You'll Wanna Get "Lost in Japan" With Shawn Mendes After This

How quickly can you get to Tokyo?

Late last night, Shawn Mendes unveiled the latest music video for "Lost in Japan (feat. Zedd)." It's the official second single off his self-titled third studio album, following "In My Blood" and the promotional single "Nervous." Jay Martin directed the music video, which was inspired by Sofia Coppola's Oscar-winning film Lost in Translation. Mendes plays Bill Murray's character, Bob, while 13 Reasons Why actress Alisha Boe plays Scarlett Johansson's character, Charlotte.

The video features iconic shots from the film, like Mendes sitting on the edge of his bed in a bathrobe. And by the time it's over, his fans will probably want to book a ticket to Japan ASAP.

Need proof? Here's how Mendes feels about his fans' reactions: