Director Kate Woods on Fighting Season, Looking For Alibrandi and Working With "Regal" Meghan Markle

You've done a lot of work in the States in the last decade. What made you want to return to an Australian production and shoot in Sydney now?

It was a no-brainer for me to come and do it. I jumped at the chance to go home and be part of this production. One of the things I love about working in Australia is that we don't have the massive resources they have in L.A., so the footprint is smaller. There's a real family thing that happens, particularly in a long shoot like this. I felt like I made really good friends, and I got to work with people I hadn't seen in 15 years. It was a really wonderful experience.

Fighting Season stars Neighbours and Top of the Lake's Jay Ryan as Sgt Sean Collins. What did he bring to the role?

Jay is an amazing actor. The depth of his emotion in the character and how he portrayed that inner experience was amazing to watch. I just adored working with him. Anybody that plays a lead character has a responsibility to the other actors, so he and Ewen and Katie, who are very experienced actors, were really wonderful with the less experienced actors. Some of the younger guys hadn't done quite so much, but they brought an incredible energy and raw talent to their work. Jay and Ewen were great at making them feel like part of the family.