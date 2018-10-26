Yeah, It's Serious: Why Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Considering This Major Relationship Step

By early August it had already become a ritual, their thing that they enjoyed doing together.

For Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Sunday mornings were for churchgoing. It wasn't just because they shared a strong devotion to their faith, with Pratt theorizing his Christianity was something he could give back to the world in thanks for his many blessings. "Nothing fills my soul more than to think that maybe some kid watching that would say, 'Hey, I've been thinking about that. I've been thinking about praying. Let me try that out,'" he recently told the AP. But behind that connection, in a way, the pair could thank God for bringing them together, seeing as how Schwarzenegger's mother Maria Shriver played matchmaker after meeting the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star through church.

And on Aug. 5, the couple followed up the business of prayer with a bit of pleasure. They shared a two-hour lunch at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, before getting Pratt's car washed. Then it was off to Mama Shriver's house for dinner and a pre-meal ride around her neighborhood. Cruising aboard a pair of Bird scooters, the duo passed a group of paparazzi when Pratt joked to his gal, "It would be funny if we ate s--t right now, right?"