Latin American Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
The 2018 Latin American Music Awards are here!
Tonight, the show broadcasts live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The Fourth Annual Latin AMAs, which airs on Telemundo, pays tribute to today's most influential and iconic Latin artists, as voted by fans in the tradition of the American Music Awards.
The three-hour special is set to showcase performances from some of the biggest names in music like Becky G, CNCO, Alvaro Soler, Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga, Christian Nodal, Flo Rida, Leslie Grace, Ludacris, Pitbull, Prince Royce and Tini.
Ozuna and J Balvin are tied as the evening's most-nominated artists with nine each, followed by Nicky Jam with eight and Daddy Yankee with six.
Get acquainted with the 2018 Latin American Music Award winners by scrolling below!
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Christian Nodal
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Ozuna
Shakira
New Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Manuel Turizo
Raymix
Sebastián Yatra
Song of the Year
Becky G feat. Bad Bunny, "Mayores"
Daddy Yankee, "Dura"
J Balvin & Willy William feat. Beyoncé, "Mi Gente"
Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato, "Échame La Culpa"
Maluma & Nego do Borel, "Corazón"
Nicky Jam & J Balvin, "X"
Wisin feat. Ozuna, "Escápate Conmigo"
Album of the Year
Christian Nodal, Me Dejé Llevar
J Balvin, Vibras
Nicky Jam, Fénix
Ozuna, Odisea
Wisin, Victory
Favorite Artist - Female
Becky G
Jennifer Lopez
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Favorite Artist - Male
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Ozuna
Favorite Artist - Pop
WINNER: CNCO
Luis Fonsi
Shakira
Favorite Album - Pop
CNCO, CNCO
Juanes, Mis Planes Son Amarte
Sebastián Yatra, Mantra
Favorite Song - Pop
Carlos Vives & Sebastián Yatra, "Robarte Un Beso"
Enrique Iglesias feat. Bad Bunny, "El Baño"
Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato, "Échame La Culpa"
Reik feat. Ozuna & Wisin, "Me Niego"
Shakira & Nicky Jam, "Perro Fiel"
Favorite Artist - Regional Mexican
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
WINNER: Christian Nodal
Favorite Album - Regional Mexican
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga, La Mejor Versión De Mí
WINNER: Christian Nodal, Me Dejé Llevar
T3r Elemento, Underground
Favorite Song - Regional Mexican Banda
MS de Sergio Lizárraga, "Tu Postura"
Calibre 50, "Corrido de Juanito"
Christian Nodal, "Me Dejé Llevar"
La Arrolladora Banda el Limón de René Camacho, "Entre Beso y Beso
Raymix, "Oye Mujer"
Favorite Artist - Urban
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Favorite Song - Urban
Becky G feat. Bad Bunny, "Mayores"
Daddy Yankee, "Dura"
J Balvin & Willy William feat. Beyoncé, "Mi Gente"
Nicky Jam & J Balvin, "X"
Wisin feat. Ozuna, "Escápate Conmigo"
Favorite Album - Urban
J Balvin, Vibras
Ozuna, Odisea
Yandel, #Update
Favorite Artist - Tropical
Gente de Zona
Nacho
Romeo Santos
Favorite Song - Tropical
WINNER: Nacho, "Báilame"
Romeo Santos feat. Nicky Jam & Daddy Yankee, "Bella y Sensual"
Romeo Santos feat. Ozuna, "Sobredosis"
Silvestre Dangond & Nicky Jam, "Cásate Conmigo"
Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee, Play-N-Skillz & Elvis Crespo, "Azukita"
Favorite Album - Tropical
Carlos Vives, VIVES
Orquesta Akokán, Orquesta Akokán
Victor Manuelle, 25/7
Favorite Crossover Artist
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Demi Lovato
Favorite Tour
Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull
Jennifer Lopez
Luis Miguel
Romeo Santos
Timbiriche
Favorite Duo or Group
WINNER: CNCO
Calibre 50
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Zion & Lennox
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
Favorite Video
WINNER: Anitta, "Medicina"
Juanes, "Pa Dentro"
Nacho, "No te Vas"
Residente & Dillon Francis, Feat. iLe "Sexo"
Ricardo Arjona, "El Cielo a Mi Favor"
(E! and Telemundo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
