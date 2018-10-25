Latin American Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The biggest names in Latin music are coming together tonight for the 2018 Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

This year, the show will be hosted by all-female artists: Becky G, Aracely Arambula, Leslie Grace, Gloria Trevi and Roselyn Sanchez.

Maluma, Pitbull, Daddy Yankee, Flo Rida, Prince Royce and more are all set to perform during the star-studded award show.

As for awards, J Balvin and Ozuna are tied with nine nominations each, the highest of any nominated artist this year. But the real question is: Who will walk away as the 2018 Artist of the Year? Bad Bunny, Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga, Christian Nodal, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Ozuna and Shakira are all in the running for the prestigious award.

Maluma will also be recognized for the success that he has achieved so far in his career as a young performer with the Extraordinary Evolution Award. In addition, Daddy Yankee will be honored with this year's Icon Award.

